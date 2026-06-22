Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

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Trump needs to be removed from office America can’t afford to wait until the midterms to stop the harm the Trump administration has done and will continue to do if they aren’t stopped. Unfortunately, the only ways to stop him are the 25th Amendment or impeachment and removal from office, the first of which requires Cabinet approval, and both require the approval of a Republican Congress. Without Trump’s removal, voter suppression will continue, civil rights will be canceled, natural resources of our national parks and other public lands will be exploited for corporate profit, foreign policy and relations will continue on a chaotic path, large concentration camps for immigrants will be established, and science will be ignored and replaced by outlandish practices. Billionaires and corporations will receive more tax breaks, while the average American struggles just to get by.

These are just a few of the problems we will face. The only solution is for enough Republicans to leave Trump and join the Democrats in removing him from office. The only way these much-needed actions can happen is for at least some Republicans to discover morality and ethics, which has yet to happen. LUCAS CARPENTER, CONYERS Foreign policy impacts pocketbook issues When talking about politics and what the government focuses on, many voters are left asking themselves why they should care about what happens halfway across the world. Aren’t there already enough problems at home? Although these questions are valid, what happens abroad actually has a bigger impact on people than one might think.

One of the biggest examples is the rise in prices. Since the war in Iran began in March, gas prices have been up about 35%. Although the war is thousands of miles away, it directly impacts the cost of transportation, travel, and energy every day in the United States.