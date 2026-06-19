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Jackson sends conflicting messages about schools Gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson suggests that students are not allowed to pray in public schools but rather are being taught woke ideology. He further argues that the government is not the parent. All public K-12 schools in Georgia are required to begin each day with a 60-second moment of quiet reflection, during which students may pray if they choose. As a former educator, I know there are other times throughout the school day when students may bow their heads in prayer, and no teacher or administrator will stop them. If Jackson is advocating teacher-led or school-mandated prayer, that would seem to place the government in the role of directing students’ religious practice — the very kind of parental role he criticizes.

And regarding so-called “woke ideology,” which usually refers to promoting social justice for all, particularly marginalized groups, that sounds very Christian-like. Isn’t that what Jesus did? NANCY RUFF, ALPHARETTA Cage fight exhibits Trump’s ‘no mercy’ worldview Like an emperor presiding at the Roman Colosseum, Donald Trump reveled in the blood sport of cage fighting to celebrate his 80th birthday.

The resemblance to gladiators fighting to the death in the Colosseum, to the delight of the crowd, was unmistakable. It purely exhibited Trump’s worldview of personal domination without mercy. Recall Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde asking Trump during a prayer service marking his inauguration at the Washington National Cathedral for “mercy,” explaining most “immigrants are not criminals.” Trump replied that the cleric’s statement was “inappropriate” and the religious service was “uninspiring.”

The contrast between the Cathedral and the cage fight is stark and revealing. ANTHONY COCHRAN, ATLANTA Trump’s brutal entertainment is beyond the pale Most Americans never thought they would be found living beyond the pale, that symbolic stake in the ground marking the boundary between civilization and barbarism. But it has happened now, as it did in Rome, where gladiators fought each other in staged combat in the Colosseum. Rulers used these “bread and circuses” to distract and feed the hoi polloi. The Roman public crowded in to eat, drink, cheer spilled blood and debase itself. That Nero fiddled while Rome burned is a legend. Perhaps the recent brutal entertainment on the South Lawn of the White House will grow its own legend, but in reality, men in cages did fight each other under the auspices of a ruler we thought longed to become our king. Instead, we now see that to be an emperor is his goal. Current events are bearing out the grim and horrible truth that history does repeat itself.