Opinion As a Black American, here’s why I cannot celebrate Juneteenth History shows the broken promises, reversals and contradictions around emancipating formerly enslaved African Americans. A person waves from fleet of Jeeps with the Juneteenth parade in College Park on Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Clyde W. Ford – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 33 minutes ago Share

From June 19-21 this year, Atlanta celebrates Juneteenth with a parade and music festival. Yet, most of what Americans, regardless of race, think they know about this holiday is false. Union Gen. Gordon Granger was not in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to tell poor, uninformed Black people they were free. The Emancipation Proclamation did not free all enslaved men and women. And during the time of the first Juneteenth, the federal government, under President Andrew Johnson, was actively stripping away reparations for slavery. Felix Haywood, a formerly enslaved man, was 20 years old and present for the first Juneteenth. At 92 years old and blind, he was interviewed by U.S. Works Progress Administration writer Fred Dibble in 1937.

Lincoln did not have the interests of the enslaved at heart. The Emancipation Proclamation was a “psy-ops” (psychological operations) document for winning the Civil War, and Lincoln admitted as such. Unsurprisingly, he had no plan for what to do with the millions freed by his proclamation. That task fell to Union Gen. William “Tecumseh” Sherman, who devised a plan, in consultation with southern Black ministers. Sherman’s plan became known as “40 acres and a mule,” was actually entitled, “Special Field Orders No. 15.” It took nearly 1 million acres of prime agricultural land along the southeast coast of the U.S. from slaveholders and granted that land to the men and women they’d enslaved.