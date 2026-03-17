opinion

Mike Luckovich: Awful arsonist

By
51 minutes ago
RELATED
Check out more cartoons from Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

Police officers and firefighters at the scene where a truck was rammed into Temple Israel, a synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Mich., March 12, 2026. (Sarah Rice/The New York Times)
GUEST COLUMN

Rabbi on recent antisemitic attacks: A synagogue is more than a synagogue

CAROLYN BOURDEAUX

U.S. is headed for a debt spiral at this rate. Iran war makes things worse.

GUEST COLUMN

Georgia lawmakers must put residents’ needs above data center and AI profits

Keep Reading

How Trump administration is helping Ga. producers recover from Hurricane Helene

Readers write

U.S. is headed for a debt spiral at this rate. Iran war makes things worse.

Featured

Long Lines at Atlanta Airport March 17

Long lines, canceled flights. Atlanta airport faces travel snarls again.

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Geoff Duncan says attacks show he’s shaking up governor’s race

Magic City shown support at Atlanta Hawks game despite NBA cancellation