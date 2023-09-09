50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop

‘The ultimate American art form:’ Kamala Harris hosts hip-hop 50th party

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was among the guests.

Hip Hop 50
Sept 9, 2023
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday hosted a celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary with appearances by some of the music genre’s pioneers and stars.

Common, Jeezy, MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante were among the hip-hop artists invited to join Harris for the party at the vice presidential residence.

Hip-hop’s 50th birthday has inspired a host of anniversary events this year. Many trace the genre’s creation to an Aug. 11, 1973, back-to-school party where 18-year-old Clive Campbell, also known as DJ Kool Herc, deejayed at a Bronx apartment building in New York City.

Harris said hip-hop is “the ultimate American art form” that “shapes every aspect of America’s popular culture.”

“Hip-hop culture is American culture,” she told the crowd.

Explore50 Years of Hip-Hop: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
Explore50 Years of Hip-Hop: Remembering Atlanta pioneers Silk Tymes Leather

Saturday’s celebration was a collaboration with Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective and Live Nation Urban.

