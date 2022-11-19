Atlanta paid to house people in one of DeKalb's worst apartment complexes

While local governments battle slumlords to make them provide decent housing for tenants, they’ve come to rely on some of those same apartment owners when they need to quickly put roofs over heads.

Such was the case with “LIFT 1.0,” an Atlanta initiative to place 800 homeless people or families in stable housing during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city paid nearly $1.7 million to put more than 100 households in DeKalb County’s The Village at Kensington, one of the most persistently dangerous apartment complexes in the metro area, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found.

Of the 56 rental properties the city used for housing, Kensington is among at least 21 that made the Journal-Constitution’s list of more than 270 “Dangerous Dwellings” in five counties, apartment complexes deemed to be so overrun with crime, neglect or squalor that they’re unlivable.

The $24.1 million program also placed people in Atlanta’s Pavilion Place, notorious for rats and plumbing backups and the subject of a recent code enforcement crackdown; DeKalb County’s Park Valley, site of numerous rapes, aggravated assaults and robberies in recent years; and Clayton County’s Elite at 285, where a 20-year-old man was shot to death in April.

But the rapid rehousing initiative placed more people at the Kensington apartments, and spent more money there, than at any other complex by far.

Cathryn Vassell, executive director of Atlanta’s lead agency on homelessness response, said it was a consequence of the housing crisis, with a scarcity of available units and rising rent prices. The nonprofits working for the city had to find landlords willing to take on tenants with no income and poor credit, some with criminal backgrounds or mental health issues, she said. That meant putting people in places like The Village at Kensington.

“The question is, are they in greater harm’s way on the street?” said Vassell, of Partners for HOME, which is administering LIFT. “It’s a very challenging situation that we’re in.”

Recently renamed Avondale Village, the complex has been a bane to the county’s multifamily task force over the past six years, with hundreds of code citations, dozens of serious crimes and at least six fires. Rows and rows of bottom-level units have been left vacant and unsecured throughout the pandemic, inviting squatters and prompting complaints of mold and rats. In December, a man emerged from a ground-level vacant unit and robbed a resident and his friend at gunpoint, according to a DeKalb County Police report.