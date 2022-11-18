DeKalb public records on code enforcement in disarray

DeKalb County says that blight is a priority, and for the past eight years it has had a task force targeting derelict apartment complexes. But public records that might reveal the county’s progress on that front are difficult to obtain, scrambled or misleading, making it hard to hold county officials accountable, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found.

The county describes its own database of code enforcement cases, provided to the Journal-Constitution months after it was requested, as “inaccurate, unverified” because of mistakes, missteps and deficiencies in its code compliance department’s data collection system.

And a “blight strategy fact sheet” put out by the office of CEO Michael Thurmond this summer paints a misleading picture about efforts to clean up troubled properties.

The fact sheet claimed DeKalb had had 144 multifamily property demolitions since Thurmond took office. But after the Journal-Constitution asked for addresses of those demolitions, it found them to be individual condominiums units, mostly in the Brannon Hill Condominiums complex near Clarkston.

Credit: Chad Rhym Credit: Chad Rhym

Other records that could shed light on code enforcement are in shambles. Reporters received tens of thousands of pages of disorganized records on apartment inspections tied to business licenses, some with pages misfiled under wrong years, some mislabeled and some with pages duplicated.

Thurmond said in a Journal-Constitution editorial board meeting in July that he would be transparent about the county’s code enforcement problems, but then, through a spokesman, didn’t make himself available for an interview with reporters before deadline. In July, he described the county’s recordkeeping system as “a system that failed,” and said a new one will be brought on line early next year.

“It’s a complete mess,” Thurmond said. “When we tried to go in and get historical data out to see where we are, how many cases we had pending, where they were, we realized to our distress and dismay that we were not capable of doing it. So we are building a new system.”