Shanti Das celebrates hip-hop with new mental health podcast

Guests include Darryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C., Dougie E. Fresh and Big Tigger.

Aug 11, 2023
Shanti Das is celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a new podcast that shines a light on the mental and physical health challenges that impact creatives in the music industry.

She is calling it “the mibo show,” which combines the first two letters of the words “mind” and “body.” By tackling a range of topics from mental health and heart disease to amputation and hip replacement, she hopes to use hip-hop culture to encourage folks to focus on their health.

As a music executive, who helped pave the way for artists like OutKast, Usher and Goodie Mob, Das is no stranger to the issues affecting those in entertainment.

“The entertainment industry is known to ‘go, go, go’ without much time to stop, process and simply talk in between — about health, or anything for that matter,” Das said in a press release. “Artists have rigorous schedules all of the time, and we hear buzzwords like ‘stressed out,’ ‘overwhelmed’ or ‘tired.’ Conversations weren’t really a thing back then, but they must be a thing now.”

Das, founder of Silence the Shame, a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health, is relying on her own personal struggles to spread the message. She’s also leaning on experts from the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson to provide additional insight, statistics and resources to those who tune in.

And of course, Iisteners will hear from hip-hop greats, including Darryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C., Doug E. Fresh and Big Tigger.

“I hope to inspire our culture and community to take charge of their lives and make the mind and body their first priority,” Das said.

Catch the first four episodes wherever you listen to podcasts and watch on YouTube.

Najja Parker is the Newsletter Coach for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She manages the newsroom’s free and premium newsletters. Parker also co-curates Unapologetically ATL, a newsletter about Atlanta's Black culture, and produces and hosts “ATL Closeup,” a things to do series featuring local influencers.

