Georgia Election Latest Results 2026
U.S. Senate
Jon Ossoff 64% ✓
Mike Collins 36%
54% Estimated votes counted
Governor
Keisha Lance Bottoms 60%
Rick Jackson 40%
54% Estimated votes counted
Lieutenant Governor
Josh McLaurin 61%
Greg Dolezal 39%
54% Estimated votes counted
Secretary of State
Penny Brown Reynolds 61%
Tim Fleming 39%
54% Estimated votes counted
Attorney General
Tanya Miller 61%
Brian Strickland 39%
54% Estimated votes counted
Agriculture Commissioner
Katherine Juhan-Arnold 56%
Tyler Harper 44%
48% Estimated votes counted
Insurance Commissioner
Keisha Sean Waites 57%
John King 43%
48% Estimated votes counted
School Superintendent
Lydia Powell 57%
Richard Woods 43%
48% Estimated votes counted
Labor Commissioner
Nikki Porcher 57%
Bárbara Rivera Holmes 43%
48% Estimated votes counted
Public Service Commission District 3
Peter Hubbard 59%
Fitz Johnson 41%
48% Estimated votes counted
Public Service Commission District 5
Shelia Edwards 58%
Josh Tolbert 42%
48% Estimated votes counted
U.S. House District 1
Amanda Hollowell 50%
James Kingston 50%
49% Estimated votes counted
U.S. House District 2
Sanford Bishop 63% ✓
Matt Day 37%
45% Estimated votes counted
U.S. House District 3
Brian Jack 53%
Maura Keller 47%
47% Estimated votes counted
U.S. House District 4
Henry Johnson 85% ✓
Jim Duffie 15%
71% Estimated votes counted
U.S. House District 5
Nikema Williams 92% ✓
John Salvesen 8%
72% Estimated votes counted
U.S. House District 6
Lucy McBath 83% ✓
Kevin Martin 17%
51% Estimated votes counted
U.S. House District 7
Rich McCormick 52%
Tony Kozycki 48%
49% Estimated votes counted
U.S. House District 8
Austin Scott 57%
Kelly Esti 43%
54% Estimated votes counted
U.S. House District 9
Andrew Clyde 56% ✓
Caitlyn Gegen 44%
61% Estimated votes counted
U.S. House District 10
Houston Gaines 51%
Pamela Delancy 49%
41% Estimated votes counted
U.S. House District 11
John Cowan 51%
Chris Harden 49%
60% Estimated votes counted
U.S. House District 12
Ceretta Smith 56%
Rick Allen 44%
42% Estimated votes counted
U.S. House District 13
Jasmine Clark 81% ✓
Jonathan Chavez 19%
65% Estimated votes counted
U.S. House District 14
Clay Fuller 55%
Shawn Harris 45%
61% Estimated votes counted
Governor
Governor
54% of precincts reporting
Keisha Lance Bottoms 60% 1,461,684 votes
Rick Jackson 40% 993,090 votes
Appling County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|75%
|2,825
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|25%
|956
Baldwin County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|52%
|6,643
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|48%
|6,090
Banks County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|86%
|6,289
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|14%
|1,002
Barrow County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|60%
|11,740
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|40%
|7,926
Bartow County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|66%
|16,557
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|34%
|8,558
Ben Hill County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|60%
|2,957
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|40%
|1,950
Bibb County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|71%
|22,819
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|29%
|9,486
Bleckley County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|76%
|3,530
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|24%
|1,122
Brantley County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|90%
|4,928
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|10%
|570
Bryan County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|59%
|7,266
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|41%
|4,994
Burke County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|55%
|2,433
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|45%
|1,963
Camden County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|61%
|7,789
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|39%
|5,009
Carroll County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|58%
|14,278
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|42%
|10,272
Catoosa County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|72%
|10,475
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|28%
|4,040
Chatham County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|67%
|34,911
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|33%
|17,302
Chattooga County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|78%
|5,519
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|22%
|1,555
Cherokee County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|64%
|54,952
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|36%
|31,188
Clarke County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|60%
|2,230
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|40%
|1,472
Clay County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|56%
|617
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|44%
|489
Clayton County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|90%
|65,396
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|10%
|7,066
Cobb County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|65%
|143,887
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|35%
|78,223
Colquitt County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|62%
|4,063
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|38%
|2,439
Columbia County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|56%
|25,051
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|44%
|19,709
Cook County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|68%
|2,879
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|32%
|1,365
Coweta County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|58%
|23,531
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|42%
|16,810
Crisp County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|65%
|3,258
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|35%
|1,756
Dade County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|77%
|2,631
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|23%
|769
Dawson County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|80%
|9,845
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|20%
|2,440
DeKalb County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|88%
|207,686
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|12%
|29,344
Dodge County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|68%
|2,510
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|32%
|1,202
Douglas County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|78%
|2,128
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|22%
|583
Echols County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|86%
|814
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|14%
|131
Elbert County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|62%
|2,349
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|38%
|1,453
Emanuel County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|64%
|3,532
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|36%
|1,971
Fannin County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|85%
|473
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|15%
|84
Fayette County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|56%
|25,528
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|44%
|20,238
Floyd County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|61%
|11,870
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|39%
|7,661
Franklin County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|85%
|564
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|15%
|98
Fulton County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|76%
|257,166
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|24%
|79,567
Gilmer County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|75%
|6,169
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|25%
|2,065
Glynn County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|59%
|14,424
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|41%
|9,841
Gordon County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|72%
|7,487
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|28%
|2,970
Grady County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|62%
|4,199
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|38%
|2,621
Greene County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|67%
|7,490
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|33%
|3,687
Gwinnett County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|69%
|166,099
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|31%
|73,072
Habersham County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|79%
|10,384
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|21%
|2,756
Hall County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|65%
|35,038
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|35%
|18,853
Haralson County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|84%
|6,438
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|16%
|1,196
Hart County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|74%
|7,365
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|26%
|2,541
Heard County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|80%
|2,225
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|20%
|565
Henry County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|76%
|61,316
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|24%
|19,626
Houston County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|52%
|23,838
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|48%
|21,750
Irwin County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|76%
|2,500
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|24%
|787
Jackson County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|71%
|17,713
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|29%
|7,079
Jasper County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|52%
|109
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|48%
|102
Jeff Davis County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|52%
|87
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|48%
|79
Jenkins County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|62%
|1,554
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|38%
|965
Johnson County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|69%
|1,943
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|31%
|855
Jones County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|60%
|4,167
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|40%
|2,736
Lamar County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|68%
|1,239
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|32%
|594
Lanier County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|69%
|1,836
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|31%
|823
Laurens County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|58%
|5,179
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|42%
|3,798
Lee County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|64%
|5,149
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|36%
|2,871
Liberty County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|70%
|8,263
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|30%
|3,580
Lowndes County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|50%
|14,517
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|50%
|14,474
Lumpkin County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|77%
|7,064
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|23%
|2,137
Macon County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|59%
|1,358
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|41%
|957
Madison County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|71%
|5,024
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|29%
|2,072
Meriwether County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|56%
|2,339
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|44%
|1,862
Monroe County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|68%
|7,399
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|32%
|3,546
Morgan County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|67%
|4,454
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|33%
|2,152
Murray County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|79%
|4,994
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|21%
|1,343
Muscogee County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|72%
|30,710
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|28%
|12,195
Newton County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|70%
|6,122
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|30%
|2,673
Oconee County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|65%
|10,649
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|35%
|5,676
Oglethorpe County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|61%
|173
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|39%
|109
Paulding County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|52%
|27,114
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|48%
|24,986
Peach County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|52%
|4,113
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|48%
|3,765
Pickens County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|86%
|708
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|14%
|112
Pierce County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|87%
|6,107
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|13%
|917
Polk County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|73%
|6,528
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|27%
|2,377
Pulaski County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|69%
|2,314
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|31%
|1,026
Putnam County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|70%
|5,219
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|30%
|2,270
Randolph County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|54%
|1,273
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|46%
|1,087
Richmond County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|78%
|32,069
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|22%
|8,932
Rockdale County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|83%
|25,724
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|17%
|5,383
Schley County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|79%
|1,389
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|21%
|359
Screven County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|56%
|2,588
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|44%
|2,015
Spalding County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|51%
|8,777
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|49%
|8,488
Stephens County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|78%
|2,913
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|22%
|835
Sumter County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|58%
|3,308
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|42%
|2,404
Talbot County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|63%
|911
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|37%
|545
Tattnall County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|70%
|2,591
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|30%
|1,123
Taylor County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|64%
|1,282
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|36%
|729
Telfair County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|64%
|1,142
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|36%
|636
Terrell County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|54%
|1,753
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|46%
|1,474
Thomas County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|60%
|9,234
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|40%
|6,210
Tift County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|61%
|5,100
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|39%
|3,227
Towns County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|80%
|4,508
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|20%
|1,131
Treutlen County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|65%
|925
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|35%
|500
Turner County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|59%
|1,764
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|41%
|1,206
Twiggs County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|50%
|1,128
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|50%
|1,125
Union County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|79%
|7,479
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|21%
|2,035
Upson County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|65%
|4,496
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|35%
|2,453
Walker County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|82%
|9,493
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|18%
|2,088
Ware County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|61%
|3,614
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|39%
|2,335
Warren County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|55%
|1,146
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|45%
|947
Washington County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|55%
|3,310
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|45%
|2,752
Wayne County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|73%
|5,516
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|27%
|2,045
Webster County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|58%
|610
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|42%
|444
White County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|80%
|6,448
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|20%
|1,630
Whitfield County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|52%
|7,240
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|48%
|6,763
Wilkes County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|77%
|169
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|23%
|51
Worth County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Rick Jackson
|Rep
|66%
|2,356
|Keisha Lance Bottoms
|Dem
|34%
|1,216
US Senate
U.S. Senate
55% of precincts reporting
Jon Ossoff 63% ✓ 1,590,494 votes
Mike Collins 37% 915,921 votes
Appling County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|72%
|2,706
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|28%
|1,064
|✓
Baldwin County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|56%
|7,649
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|44%
|5,958
Banks County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|82%
|5,927
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|18%
|1,323
|✓
Barrow County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|55%
|10,748
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|45%
|8,861
|✓
Bartow County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|61%
|15,334
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|39%
|9,698
|✓
Ben Hill County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|56%
|2,720
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|44%
|2,163
|✓
Berrien County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|77%
|2,524
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|23%
|770
|✓
Bibb County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|73%
|23,644
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|27%
|8,614
Bleckley County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|71%
|3,300
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|29%
|1,341
|✓
Brantley County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|86%
|4,717
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|14%
|771
|✓
Bryan County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|54%
|6,671
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|46%
|5,611
|✓
Bulloch County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|51%
|6,588
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|49%
|6,450
Burke County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|58%
|2,561
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|42%
|1,829
Camden County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|57%
|7,363
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|43%
|5,459
|✓
Carroll County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|56%
|15,631
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|44%
|12,479
|✓
Catoosa County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|66%
|9,686
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|34%
|4,885
|✓
Chatham County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|71%
|47,037
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|29%
|19,573
Chattooga County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|73%
|5,161
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|27%
|1,896
|✓
Cherokee County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|58%
|50,185
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|42%
|35,800
|✓
Clarke County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|66%
|2,459
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|34%
|1,248
Clay County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|58%
|635
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|42%
|468
Clayton County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|92%
|66,593
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|8%
|5,857
Cobb County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|70%
|154,456
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|30%
|67,532
Colquitt County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|59%
|3,848
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|41%
|2,643
|✓
Columbia County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|52%
|23,104
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|48%
|21,685
|✓
Cook County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|64%
|2,703
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|36%
|1,528
|✓
Coweta County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|54%
|21,712
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|46%
|18,562
|✓
Crisp County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|61%
|3,037
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|39%
|1,956
|✓
Dade County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|72%
|2,441
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|28%
|968
|✓
Dawson County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|75%
|9,171
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|25%
|3,047
|✓
DeKalb County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|91%
|215,822
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|9%
|21,988
Dodge County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|64%
|2,368
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|36%
|1,330
|✓
Douglas County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|81%
|2,201
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|19%
|508
Echols County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|83%
|787
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|17%
|158
|✓
Elbert County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|60%
|2,264
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|40%
|1,525
|✓
Emanuel County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|61%
|3,347
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|39%
|2,132
|✓
Fannin County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|79%
|439
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|21%
|116
|✓
Fayette County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|60%
|27,556
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|40%
|18,197
Floyd County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|55%
|10,834
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|45%
|8,721
|✓
Franklin County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|81%
|536
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|19%
|125
|✓
Fulton County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|81%
|274,486
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|19%
|63,109
Gilmer County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|70%
|5,742
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|30%
|2,475
|✓
Glynn County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|55%
|13,344
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|45%
|10,940
|✓
Gordon County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|66%
|6,931
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|34%
|3,511
|✓
Grady County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|58%
|3,929
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|42%
|2,861
|✓
Greene County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|61%
|6,814
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|39%
|4,348
|✓
Gwinnett County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|74%
|176,401
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|26%
|62,784
Habersham County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|74%
|9,740
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|26%
|3,374
|✓
Hall County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|60%
|32,062
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|40%
|21,675
|✓
Haralson County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|80%
|6,064
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|20%
|1,533
|✓
Hart County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|71%
|7,047
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|29%
|2,825
|✓
Heard County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|75%
|2,087
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|25%
|688
|✓
Henry County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|78%
|63,425
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|22%
|17,458
Houston County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|56%
|25,484
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|44%
|20,096
Irwin County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|70%
|2,296
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|30%
|973
|✓
Jackson County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|66%
|16,435
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|34%
|8,294
|✓
Jasper County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|54%
|114
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|46%
|98
Jeff Davis County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|51%
|107
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|49%
|101
|✓
Jenkins County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|58%
|1,441
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|42%
|1,058
|✓
Johnson County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|67%
|1,886
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|33%
|915
|✓
Jones County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|57%
|3,924
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|43%
|2,955
|✓
Lamar County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|63%
|1,146
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|37%
|683
|✓
Lanier County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|65%
|1,721
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|35%
|933
|✓
Laurens County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|55%
|4,921
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|45%
|4,044
|✓
Lee County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|61%
|4,883
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|39%
|3,146
|✓
Liberty County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|70%
|11,780
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|30%
|5,119
Lowndes County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|53%
|15,352
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|47%
|13,619
Lumpkin County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|72%
|6,579
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|28%
|2,594
|✓
Macon County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|62%
|1,438
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|38%
|868
Madison County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|66%
|4,672
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|34%
|2,394
|✓
Meriwether County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|52%
|2,200
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|48%
|1,995
|✓
Monroe County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|64%
|6,956
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|36%
|3,953
|✓
Morgan County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|63%
|4,129
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|37%
|2,453
|✓
Murray County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|73%
|4,611
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|27%
|1,701
|✓
Muscogee County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|75%
|32,042
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|25%
|10,925
Newton County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|72%
|6,347
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|28%
|2,438
Oconee County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|59%
|9,551
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|41%
|6,732
|✓
Oglethorpe County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|56%
|156
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|44%
|125
|✓
Paulding County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|52%
|26,959
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|48%
|25,059
Peach County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|56%
|4,404
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|44%
|3,463
Pickens County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|80%
|653
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|20%
|165
|✓
Pierce County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|85%
|5,948
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|15%
|1,074
|✓
Polk County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|69%
|6,103
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|31%
|2,781
|✓
Pulaski County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|66%
|2,201
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|34%
|1,131
|✓
Putnam County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|65%
|4,850
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|35%
|2,629
|✓
Randolph County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|58%
|1,352
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|42%
|998
Richmond County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|81%
|33,161
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|19%
|7,856
Rockdale County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|85%
|26,475
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|15%
|4,608
Schley County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|76%
|1,329
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|24%
|423
|✓
Screven County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|52%
|2,406
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|48%
|2,197
|✓
Spalding County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|55%
|9,375
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|45%
|7,813
Stephens County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|74%
|6,866
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|26%
|2,420
|✓
Sumter County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|61%
|3,477
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|39%
|2,226
Talbot County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|65%
|938
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|35%
|515
Tattnall County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|65%
|2,390
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|35%
|1,308
|✓
Taylor County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|60%
|1,200
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|40%
|809
|✓
Telfair County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|61%
|1,082
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|39%
|690
|✓
Terrell County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|57%
|1,842
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|43%
|1,384
Thomas County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|56%
|8,591
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|44%
|6,803
|✓
Tift County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|56%
|4,649
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|44%
|3,636
|✓
Towns County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|74%
|4,185
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|26%
|1,445
|✓
Treutlen County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|65%
|1,453
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|35%
|780
|✓
Turner County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|56%
|1,661
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|44%
|1,303
|✓
Twiggs County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|52%
|1,176
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|48%
|1,074
Union County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|74%
|7,422
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|26%
|2,635
|✓
Upson County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|61%
|4,240
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|39%
|2,672
|✓
Walker County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|69%
|8,810
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|31%
|3,934
|✓
Ware County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|58%
|3,478
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|42%
|2,474
|✓
Warren County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|57%
|1,190
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|43%
|888
Washington County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|58%
|3,483
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|42%
|2,536
Wayne County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|69%
|5,239
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|31%
|2,304
|✓
Webster County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|55%
|576
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|45%
|474
|✓
White County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|74%
|5,981
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|26%
|2,080
|✓
Whitfield County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|53%
|7,378
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|47%
|6,616
Wilkes County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|51%
|1,381
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|49%
|1,334
Worth County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|62%
|2,864
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|38%
|1,770
|✓