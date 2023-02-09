American Dream For Rent: About this investigation

Investors have long been a fixture of the U.S. housing market. But in the last few years, something changed across metro Atlanta.
Study after study suggested that investors weren’t just buying distressed housing at bargain prices, they were competing in large numbers against middle-class families for starter homes to convert them to rentals.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution set out to determine the scale of investor activity across the metro area and better understand the effect large firms were having on the housing market.
Editors' Picks
The Latest