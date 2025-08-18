Wellness
Soak up the last days of summer with these 5 outdoor wellness ideas

Paddles, road trips and more activities for your Labor Day weekend bucket list.
Paddleboard, kayak and boat on the 650-acre lake at High Falls State Park, one of Georgia's premier fishing destinations. (Courtesy of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

Paddleboard, kayak and boat on the 650-acre lake at High Falls State Park, one of Georgia's premier fishing destinations. (Courtesy of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources)
By
1 hour ago

Summer might be winding down, but there’s still time to savor those long, golden evenings — especially with Labor Day’s three-day weekend on the horizon.

If crowded hiking trails or back-to-back yoga classes aren’t your style, these five fresh ideas will help you recharge, connect with nature and squeeze every last drop of joy from the season.

Hit the water in new ways

You don’t have to be an avid swimmer to enjoy lake life — just remember your life vest. A few ideas to dive into:

  • Float in style: Gather friends for a day on a floating lounge like the Sunchill, which has no weight limit, inflates in just 90 seconds and packs down easily when you’re done relaxing.
  • Drift the Chattahoochee: Local companies like the NOC Chattahoochee Outpost offer tubing trips that make for an effortless, unforgettable day on the water.
  • Paddle and reflect: Rent a kayak or paddleboard from Murphs Surf, with locations around the metro area offering direct access to lakes and rivers.
ExploreStare at the stars at Georgia's Little Grand Canyon

Stargaze under Georgia’s night sky

From state parks to quiet rural fields, Georgia features spectacular stargazing spots. Bring a blanket, find a dark-sky area and soak in the constellations. The best part? It’s a built-in mindfulness exercise.

Take a walk with a twist

Walking is one of the simplest ways to boost cardiovascular health, improve mood and get fresh air. But you can make it more memorable with a themed stroll. Try a ghost tour to get in the Halloween spirit early, or wander downtown during Dragon Con weekend for some of the best people-watching in the city.

Explore2 of the best ‘walkable and feel-good’ streets in the U.S. are in Georgia

Plan a mini road trip

You don’t need a week off to escape. Head to Blue Ridge, recently named Reader’s Digest’s best spot to spend Labor Day. Tucked into the North Georgia mountains, it’s perfect for boutique browsing, farm-to-table dining and sipping wine with a view.

Catch an outdoor movie

Few things feel more like summer than watching a movie under the stars. Here’s a few spots to catch an outdoor flick:

  • Starlight Drive-In: Atlanta’s last drive-in theater. As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported, “Point your cruiser to the big marquee on Moreland Avenue just south of East Atlanta Village. The theater is a part of Atlanta’s identity ― especially summer.”
  • Movies by Moonlight (Sandy Springs): Pack a picnic and spread out on the Heritage Amphitheatre Lawn, where free screenings light up the big screen under the night sky. This year’s lineup includes “A Goofy Movie” on Sept. 5 and “Practical Magic” on Oct. 3.
  • REEL Friday (Town at Trilith, Fayetteville): This film series transforms Trilith’s town square into an open-air cinema, complete with cozy seating and small-town charm. Upcoming showings include “Mufasa: The Lion King” on Aug. 29; “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” on Sept. 12; “Wicked” on Sept. 26; and “A Minecraft Movie” on Oct. 24.

