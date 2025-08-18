Summer might be winding down, but there’s still time to savor those long, golden evenings — especially with Labor Day’s three-day weekend on the horizon.

If crowded hiking trails or back-to-back yoga classes aren’t your style, these five fresh ideas will help you recharge, connect with nature and squeeze every last drop of joy from the season.

Hit the water in new ways

You don’t have to be an avid swimmer to enjoy lake life — just remember your life vest. A few ideas to dive into: