See inside the FBI raid on the Fulton County election office

Body cam footage obtained by the AJC shows confusion during the FBI’s raid of Fulton County’s election hub as Fulton police and local officials appear unclear on details of the search warrant. Video from the Fulton County Police Department captures local officials asking FBI agents for information as the operation gets underway. The raid took place Jan. 28 at the county’s massive elections facility, where federal agents seized election-related materials connected to the 2020 presidential election. County officials have said they were not given advance notice and that the warrant remains sealed. The FBI has confirmed the search but has not publicly detailed the scope of the investigation. As more details emerge, questions remain about what triggered the raid and what it could mean moving forward.

1:33