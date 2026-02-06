Loading...
Her name was Marion King. Her story still matters.

More than 60 years after police beat civil rights activist Marion King while she was pregnant, newly released federal records are revisiting what happened and why no one was ever held accountable. Her son, who witnessed the attack, reflects on its lasting impact. Credits:SNCC|WSB-TV|Mario Tama, Megan Varner, Roberto Schmidt, Donald Uhrbrock/Getty Images|NARA|Jonathan King|georgiaarchives.org|mcgsincga.org|John Lewis|

AJC | 18 minutes ago

Federal files on 1962 beating of Albany activist Marion King to be released

When Georgia tried to silence Julian Bond

Black history at 100: Five years that changed Atlanta

What the FBI raid of the Fulton County election office means for 2026

Exclusive: Police body cam footage shows confusion at FBI raid of Fulton elections office

Georgia’s youngest state lawmaker weighs in on students protesting ICE

Hundreds gather calling for justice after Minneapolis ICE shooting

Hundreds gather in Atlanta for a vigil and protest after the ICE killing of Alex Pretti, calling for justice, solidarity and an end to ICE

The FBI just raided Fulton County's election hub. Here’s what we know.

FBI agents descended on Fulton County’s election hub on Wednesday, Jan. 28, for a sudden raid. Credits: AJC|AP|@joshmclauringa/Instagram|Greg Bluestein/AJC

Why planes take off over graves at Georgia's major airports

Credits: AJC|WSBTV|Getty|J. Crawford/AJC|B. Ball|Savannah Mun. Arch.|US Geo. Survey|Savannah/Hilton Head Intl. Airport|Savannah Morning News|Libr. of Cong.|RMI

The ultimate severe weather supply guide for the South

Here's how smart preparation helps people across the South stay safe and comfortable through severe weather events. Credits: AJC | AP