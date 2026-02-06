Her name was Marion King. Her story still matters.

More than 60 years after police beat civil rights activist Marion King while she was pregnant, newly released federal records are revisiting what happened and why no one was ever held accountable. Her son, who witnessed the attack, reflects on its lasting impact. Credits:SNCC|WSB-TV|Mario Tama, Megan Varner, Roberto Schmidt, Donald Uhrbrock/Getty Images|NARA|Jonathan King|georgiaarchives.org|mcgsincga.org|John Lewis|

2:03