Her name was Marion King. Her story still matters.
More than 60 years after police beat civil rights activist Marion King while she was pregnant, newly released federal records are revisiting what happened and why no one was ever held accountable. Her son, who witnessed the attack, reflects on its lasting impact. Credits:SNCC|WSB-TV|Mario Tama, Megan Varner, Roberto Schmidt, Donald Uhrbrock/Getty Images|NARA|Jonathan King|georgiaarchives.org|mcgsincga.org|John Lewis|
Hundreds gather calling for justice after Minneapolis ICE shooting
Hundreds gather in Atlanta for a vigil and protest after the ICE killing of Alex Pretti, calling for justice, solidarity and an end to ICE
The FBI just raided Fulton County's election hub. Here’s what we know.
FBI agents descended on Fulton County’s election hub on Wednesday, Jan. 28, for a sudden raid. Credits: AJC|AP|@joshmclauringa/Instagram|Greg Bluestein/AJC
Why planes take off over graves at Georgia's major airports
Credits: AJC|WSBTV|Getty|J. Crawford/AJC|B. Ball|Savannah Mun. Arch.|US Geo. Survey|Savannah/Hilton Head Intl. Airport|Savannah Morning News|Libr. of Cong.|RMI
The ultimate severe weather supply guide for the South
Here's how smart preparation helps people across the South stay safe and comfortable through severe weather events. Credits: AJC | AP