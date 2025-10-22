What is the future of mass transit in Atlanta?
Atlanta used to have one of the biggest streetcar systems in the country, moving 154 million people a year. By the 1970s, MARTA was supposed to be the South’s version of D.C.’s Metro, but decades of political gridlock and lack of funding left the city stuck. In Atlanta, 77% of people commute by car, even as cities around the world are experimenting with hyperloops, ferries and air taxis. With the 2026 World Cup coming and light rail plans possibly in the works, Atlanta is at a crossroads. Can the city finally catch up? Editor’s note: This video has been updated to include additional details from MARTA. Credits: AJC | Getty | Georgia State University Library | @radiokristen/TikTok | @chardonier1988/TikTok | @parmesean.rodriguez/TikTok | The Boring Company | Zeam | Joby Aviation | CBS New York | Amtrak | Atlanta News First | WMATA | MARTA | Atlanta Beltline Inc.|Urbanize Atlanta|Clever
