News

Scenes from the 'No Kings' rally in Atlanta

Protest chants reverberated throughout Atlanta after thousands packed downtown for a “No Kings” rally. The event, one of many throughout the country, brought out many people who wanted to protest President Donald Trump and his administration's policies. Former gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams gave a fiery speech before the march to the Civic Center began.

1:12
AJC | 1 hour ago

‘No Kings’ protests give Georgia Democrats a venue to sharpen their message

DeKalb’s seniors take to the streets for ‘No Kings’ rally

‘No Kings’ protest in Atlanta concludes after march to Capitol

Today's Video Headlines

Airship into

FROMfunction toUpperCase() { [native code] } logo

Angela Denise Davis wants Black queer freedom statewide

The art of the famous Kimball House martini

Arthur Blank announces $50 million HBCU scholarship initiative

More Videos

Come as you are: Lazy Betty serves comfort with a culinary twist

Lazy Betty’s new Midtown location brings modern technique, cozy vibes and unforgettable flavors inspired by family.

FROMfunction toUpperCase() { [native code] } logo

SCAD filmmaker Jeremiah Elias is revolutionizing fashion through dance

Jeremiah Elias innovates through fashion, film and dance. Credits: AJC | @ijeremiahelias,@BETNetworks,@imbabytate/Youtube | SCAD | @cookieekawai/Instagram

Why college campuses are falling victim to disturbing hoax calls

911 hoax calls are on the rise on college campuses. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | The Associated Press | Wired | Wichita Eagle | Wichita Police Department

Fine dining meets Southern storytelling at Georgia Boy

At Georgia Boy, the tasting menu is part magic show, part childhood memory.