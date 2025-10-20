Scenes from the 'No Kings' rally in Atlanta
Protest chants reverberated throughout Atlanta after thousands packed downtown for a “No Kings” rally. The event, one of many throughout the country, brought out many people who wanted to protest President Donald Trump and his administration's policies. Former gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams gave a fiery speech before the march to the Civic Center began.
