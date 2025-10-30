Atlanta leaders past and present push for the city to keep its soul

“Our soul is not for sale.” That was a declaration from the Rev. Toni Belin Ingram at the "Soul of Atlanta" rally. City leaders past and present, including Mayor Andre Dickens, former first lady of Atlanta Valerie Jackson and Ambassador Andrew Young, gathered at Bethel AME Church to affirm Atlanta’s legacy as a national beacon of diversity, equity and inclusion. In the face of mounting efforts to dismantle DEI policies across the government and businesses, speakers invoked the city’s history of resilience and moral leadership. Credit: Big Bethel AME Church / YouTube

1:37