Atlanta leaders past and present push for the city to keep its soul
“Our soul is not for sale.” That was a declaration from the Rev. Toni Belin Ingram at the "Soul of Atlanta" rally. City leaders past and present, including Mayor Andre Dickens, former first lady of Atlanta Valerie Jackson and Ambassador Andrew Young, gathered at Bethel AME Church to affirm Atlanta’s legacy as a national beacon of diversity, equity and inclusion. In the face of mounting efforts to dismantle DEI policies across the government and businesses, speakers invoked the city’s history of resilience and moral leadership. Credit: Big Bethel AME Church / YouTube
How the Hawks’ 'OnlyFans' ad became a slam dunk for engagement
In this episode of "It’s UATL", Hawks Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor shares how a viral “OnlyFans” parody became a bold win for the team.
Can MARTA innovate fast enough for a growing Atlanta?
AJC|Getty|GSU Libr.|@radiokristen;@chardonier1988;@parmesean.rodriguez/TT|The Boring Co.|Zeam|Joby Avi.| CBSNY|Amtrak|ANF|WMATA|MARTA|ATL Beltline|UrbATL|Clever
Omakase Table: A 20-course journey of design and decadence
Omakase Table delivers a 20-course journey by Chef Leonard Yu—uni gohan, signature tamago & artful cocktails in a stunning space.
Southern trail ride traditions honor the legacy of Black cowboy culture
For generations, Southern communities have ridden miles through wooded trails, celebrating a rich equestrian tradition. Credits: AJC|Getty|Beyoncé,803Fresh/YT