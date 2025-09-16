What is the future of mass transit in Atlanta?
Atlanta used to have one of the biggest streetcar systems in the country, moving 154 million people a year. By the 1970s, MARTA was supposed to be the South’s version of DC’s Metro, but decades of political gridlock and lack of funding left the city stuck. Now, 81% of people still drive, even as cities around the world are experimenting with hyperloops, ferries, and air taxis. With the 2026 World Cup coming and light-rail plans possibly in the works, Atlanta is at a crossroads. Can the city finally catch up? Credits: AJC | Getty | Georgia State University Library | @radiokristen/TikTok | @chardonier1988/TikTok | @parmesean.rodriguez/TikTok | The Boring Company | Zeam | Joby Aviation | CBS New York | Amtrak | Atlanta News First | WMATA | MARTA | Atlanta Beltline Inc.
'This is chaos': Ossoff condemns RFK Jr.'s impact on public health
Sen. Jon Ossoff called on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign over HHS and CDC cuts.
How a hip-hop professor teaches students to think beyond the lyrics
AI is going to do more than disrupt jobs. Here's how you can prepare.
Hundreds gather at CDC to clap out resigning officials
Hundreds of CDC employees and supporters gathered outside the Atlanta headquarters for an emotional clap out, showing support after four top leaders resigned.