What is the future of mass transit in Atlanta?

Atlanta used to have one of the biggest streetcar systems in the country, moving 154 million people a year. By the 1970s, MARTA was supposed to be the South’s version of DC’s Metro, but decades of political gridlock and lack of funding left the city stuck. Now, 81% of people still drive, even as cities around the world are experimenting with hyperloops, ferries, and air taxis. With the 2026 World Cup coming and light-rail plans possibly in the works, Atlanta is at a crossroads. Can the city finally catch up? Credits: AJC | Getty | Georgia State University Library | @radiokristen/TikTok | @chardonier1988/TikTok | @parmesean.rodriguez/TikTok | The Boring Company | Zeam | Joby Aviation | CBS New York | Amtrak | Atlanta News First | WMATA | MARTA | Atlanta Beltline Inc.

