error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

Ossoff demands resignation of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a press conference outside of the U.S. Capitol, Sen. Jon Ossoff called on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign from his post following the cuts to the department and to the Georgia-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Kennedy was in a Senate Finance Committee hearing fielding questions concerning President Donald Trump's health agenda, including the secretary's views on vaccines. Credits: AP

0:58
AJC |1 hour ago
Placeholder Image
CDC fired and rehired hundreds, then tasked them with tearing it down
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Former CDC workers and leaders testify at state Capitol
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter defends RFK Jr. amid CDC chaos

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
0:58

Ossoff demands resignation of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Sen. Jon Ossoff called on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign over HHS and CDC cuts. Credits: AP

1h ago
Placeholder Image
2:01
FROM UATL

How a hip-hop professor teaches students to think beyond the lyrics

Credits: AJC|missyelliott, Outkast, JamesBrown, kendricklamar, PlayStation/YT|Wolfe & Thrasher/Bitter Southerner|JD Tyre/Scratch Mag|Olivia Bowdoin/AJC

Placeholder Image
2:17

AI is going to do more than disrupt jobs. Here's how you can prepare.

Credits: AJC|Prelinger Archives|The World Economic Forum|cottonbro studios, Katrin Bolovtsova, Kelly, João Adão, Vitaly Gariev, Ron Lach, Pressmaster/Pexels

Placeholder Image
1:07

Hundreds gather at CDC to clap out resigning officials

Hundreds of CDC employees and supporters gathered outside the Atlanta headquarters for an emotional clap out, showing support after four top leaders resigned.

More From News

Placeholder Image
2:17

AI is going to do more than disrupt jobs. Here's how you can prepare.

Credits: AJC|Prelinger Archives|The World Economic Forum|cottonbro studios, Katrin Bolovtsova, Kelly, João Adão, Vitaly Gariev, Ron Lach, Pressmaster/Pexels

Placeholder Image
1:07

Hundreds gather at CDC to clap out resigning officials

Hundreds of CDC employees and supporters gathered outside the Atlanta headquarters for an emotional clap out, showing support after four top leaders resigned.

Placeholder Image
1:56

Chessboxing enters the ring of the eccentric sports world

Chessboxing combines both sports' strategy and intensity. Credits: AJC | Chessboxing/YT| FirstSaturday.hu | Harlem Globetrotters | Froid Équateur by Enki Bilal

Placeholder Image
2:19

Burnout cure or luxury? The rise of 'micro-retirement' in 2025.

Credits: AJC|Prelinger|“The 4-Hour Work Week”/Tim Ferriss|dodgewoodall, motivationalviraltv, anaisfelt, lizwizdom, kaleslaw3/TikTok|Hallease/YT|SideHustles.com