Professional arm wrestling on the rise in the South

The age-old sport of competitive arm wrestling continues to build momentum in the South. With professionals like Ron Bath now residing in Georgia, many young competitors have been inspired to join their local arm wrestling communities to compete for trophies, cash prizes and glory. The AJC’s Fraser Jones visits the Southeastern Arm Wrestling Championship in Winder, Georgia, to watch the fierce competition, get some advice and see if he has the strength to take home a gold medal. Credits: AJC | Eastside Arm Wrestling / YouTube | goldsarm.com | thearmwrestlingarchives.com| CNN | World Armwrestling Federation

AJC |6 hours ago
Credit: Ben Hendren

Esports and Premier League enthusiasts converge on Atlanta for festival
Credit: Courtesy of Chelsea Fishman

Atlanta’s first bar for women’s sports opens this week in Pullman Yards

CDC shooter’s father called 911 multiple times the day of shooting

Kenneth White was worried his son was the CDC shooter and called 911 multiple times. Credits: AJC | Finn Jacobson | Cobb County 911 | Rosana Hughes / AJC

Police officer David Rose gave moving speech months before CDC shooting

Months before his death, Officer David Rose spoke as class leader at the DeKalb County Police Department's 138th academy graduation. Credits: DeKalbCountyGov/YT

Meet the artist behind the AJC's unique office mural

Atlanta-based artist George F. Baker III painted a mural inside the AJC's office. Credits: AJC | @paperfrank, @gfb3, @snaxink, @freakorico / Instagram

Suspect in Fort Stewart shooting identified

Military officials at Fort Stewart held a press conference after a shooting on base left five soldiers injured. All are in stable condition. Credits: AP | WJCL