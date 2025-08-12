News

‘We still miss Sam’: Family channels grief over plane crash into action in Washington

Six months after the deadly crash between a D.C. plane and U.S. Army helicopter that killed 67 people, the parents of one of the pilots, Tim and Sherry Lilley from Savannah, are advocating for urgent aviation safety reforms. AJC reporter Emma Hurt follows their powerful journey to Washington, D.C., where they attend the National Transportation Safety Board crash hearings, meet with lawmakers and demand accountability from the Federal Aviation Administration to prevent future tragedies. Credits: AJC | NBC News | NTSB

2:45