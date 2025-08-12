error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

‘We still miss Sam’: Family channels grief over plane crash into action in Washington

Six months after the deadly crash between a D.C. plane and U.S. Army helicopter that killed 67 people, the parents of one of the pilots, Tim and Sherry Lilley from Savannah, are advocating for urgent aviation safety reforms. AJC reporter Emma Hurt follows their powerful journey to Washington, D.C., where they attend the National Transportation Safety Board crash hearings, meet with lawmakers and demand accountability from the Federal Aviation Administration to prevent future tragedies. Credits: AJC | NBC News | NTSB

Flight attendant sues Delta, Endeavor Air over Toronto crash
Sam Lilley died in the D.C. plane crash. His family is demanding change.
FAA investigates Delta Connection close call with B-52 bomber

2:08

Professional arm wrestling on the rise in the South

Arm wrestling takes hold in Georgia. Credit: AJC | Eastside Arm Wrestling / YT | goldsarm.com | thearmwrestlingarchives.com| CNN | World Armwrestling Federation

0:45

CDC shooter’s father called 911 multiple times the day of shooting

Kenneth White was worried his son was the CDC shooter and called 911 multiple times. Credits: AJC | Finn Jacobson | Cobb County 911 | Rosana Hughes / AJC

1:00
FROM UATL

Meet the artist behind the AJC's unique office mural

Atlanta-based artist George F. Baker III painted a mural inside the AJC's office. Credits: AJC | @paperfrank, @gfb3, @snaxink, @freakorico / Instagram

0:40

Police officer David Rose gave moving speech months before CDC shooting

Months before his death, Officer David Rose spoke as class leader at the DeKalb County Police Department's 138th academy graduation. Credits: DeKalbCountyGov/YT

0:10

AJC Super 11 2025 Loop

AJC Super 11 2025 Loop