Hundreds gather at CDC to clap out resigning officials

Hundreds of CDC employees and supporters gathered outside the Atlanta headquarters for an emotional clap out, showing support after four top leaders resigned following CDC Director Susan Monarez’s forced removal over her refusal to approve vaccine policies pushed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Dr. Debra Houry, Dr. Daniel Jernigan, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, and Dr. Jennifer Layden stepped down together, saying politics were interfering with science.

AJC |16 minutes ago
Credit: AP

Red states like Georgia lose CDC grants while blue states that sued keep many
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Departed CDC leaders `heartbroken’ as shock waves hit public health
Credit: TNS

CDC leadership crumbles Wednesday evening; top leader out

16m ago
FROM UATL

Is Atlanta the Black mecca of higher education?

Atlanta has a legacy as a hub for Black academic excellence. Credits: AJC | Getty | Newspapers.com | AP | The Harvard Crimson, The Library of Congress/YouTube

Burnout cure or luxury? The rise of 'micro-retirement' in 2025.

Credits: AJC|Prelinger|“The 4-Hour Work Week”/Tim Ferriss|dodgewoodall, motivationalviraltv, anaisfelt, lizwizdom, kaleslaw3/TikTok|Hallease/YT|SideHustles.com

FROM UATL

Morehouse students step into legacy of African tradition

At Morehouse College, 700 freshmen began their journey with African-rooted traditions, ending in an emotional Parents' Parting Ceremony.

Chessboxing enters the ring of the eccentric sports world

Chessboxing combines both sports' strategy and intensity. Credits: AJC | Chessboxing/YT| FirstSaturday.hu | Harlem Globetrotters | Froid Équateur by Enki Bilal

What is Georgia's new wrongful conviction compensation law?

Credit:AJC|WTVM|Athens-Clarke Co./YT|Columbus Ledger-Enquirer|GA Senate/Vimeo|John Spink/AJC|Columbus PD|GA Dept. of Corr.|Ashley Debelbot/FB|GA Innocence Proj.

Georgia parents of D.C. plane crash victim demand aviation safety reform in Washington

Months after the deadly D.C. plane and U.S. Army helicopter crash, parents of one of the pilots are advocating for aviation safety reform. Credits: AJC|NBC|NTSB