News

Hundreds gather at CDC to clap out resigning officials

Hundreds of CDC employees and supporters gathered outside the Atlanta headquarters for an emotional clap out, showing support after four top leaders resigned following CDC Director Susan Monarez’s forced removal over her refusal to approve vaccine policies pushed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Dr. Debra Houry, Dr. Daniel Jernigan, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, and Dr. Jennifer Layden stepped down together, saying politics were interfering with science.

1:07