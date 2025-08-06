error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

AJC Super 11 2025: RB Jonaz Walton pushes himself on the field and in the classroom

Jonaz Walton loves learning and he's proud of it. The running back, and self-proclaimed "school geek," from Carrollton's Central High School says it's harder for him not to try in the classroom, as well as on the football field. As a playmaker for his team, Walton goes wherever his coaches point him, taking on each task to the best of his ability. He has surpassed 1,300 yards rushing in each of his three varsity seasons and has 4,714 yards and 56 rushing touchdowns in his career. Walton is humble and quick to credit his teammates for his success rather than seeking the spotlight for himself. His academic success and tenacity on the field reflect his life motto: "Why not try to be better in everything you do?" That same work ethic and mentality have given Walton the opportunity to commit to the University of Notre Dame. Credits: AJC

1:07
AJC |1 hour ago
Top-rated junior recruits Guyton, Jacobs headline Class 4A preseason all-state team
Players with NFL ties among list of top 10 Georgia high school running backs

1:40

Who gets to claim the South? It depends on who you ask.

What makes a place “Southern?” Credits: Getty Images | Library of Congress | JeetsVids | Kelly | Robert Davis Productions | Prelinger Archives | Subway Takes

1:20
FROM UATL

A trailblazing wine community honoring Black culture and tradition

Atlanta-based sommelier and founder of "The Hue Society" Tahiirah Habibi shares how she’s decolonizing the wine industry one pour at a time.

1:56

The only U.S. journalist in ICE custody speaks out from detention

Mario Guevara is the only known U.S.-based journalist in ICE custody. Now, he's speaking out. Credits: AJC | Mario Guevara/FB | marioguevaranews/IG | Getty | AP

1:15
FROM UATL

Is Atlanta still the Black Mecca? Here’s what people told us.

UATL Editor Gavin Godfrey hit the streets of downtown Atlanta to ask locals a big question: Is the city still America’s Black Mecca?

1:13

AJC Super 11 2025: WR Aaron Gregory is on a quest for perfection

The rising senior out of Douglas County High School says his quest for perfection motivates him to create success. Credits: AJC | Jeff Santell

59m ago
1:22

AJC Super 11 2025: LB/DE Xavier Griffin is a formidable foe for offenses

Xavier Griffin isn't usually outgoing. His on-field personality is a different story at Gainesville High School. Credits: AJC | Jay Clay

1h ago
1:26

AJC Super 11 2025: TE/WR Kaiden Prothro's early success keeps him motivated

Three state championships in three years. The dual tight end/wide receiver combo makes Kaiden Prothro a lethal asset on Bowdon High School's team. Credits: AJC

1h ago
1:25

AJC Super 11 2025: CB Jontavius Wyman has come a long way from backyard football

Jontavius Wyman has come a long way since dominating backyard football. The cornerback is one of the top recruits in Georgia. Credits: AJC | @JontaviusW23 / X

1h ago