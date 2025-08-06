News

AJC Super 11 2025: RB Jonaz Walton pushes himself on the field and in the classroom

Jonaz Walton loves learning and he's proud of it. The running back, and self-proclaimed "school geek," from Carrollton's Central High School says it's harder for him not to try in the classroom, as well as on the football field. As a playmaker for his team, Walton goes wherever his coaches point him, taking on each task to the best of his ability. He has surpassed 1,300 yards rushing in each of his three varsity seasons and has 4,714 yards and 56 rushing touchdowns in his career. Walton is humble and quick to credit his teammates for his success rather than seeking the spotlight for himself. His academic success and tenacity on the field reflect his life motto: "Why not try to be better in everything you do?" That same work ethic and mentality have given Walton the opportunity to commit to the University of Notre Dame. Credits: AJC

1:07