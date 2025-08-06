error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

AJC Super 11 2025: LB/DE Xavier Griffin is a formidable foe for offenses

Xavier Griffin says he's quiet and not very outgoing, but if you meet him on the football field he says he's a "totally different person." At defensive end and linebacker, he brings up the energy up for his teammates at Gainesville High School, and likes to make the big plays that gets everyone hyped. His physicality, speed and competitiveness on defense make him a formidable foe for any quarterback or offensive lineman. An Alabama native and lifelong fan of the Crimson Tide, Griffin says his connection with the coaches and players made committing to the University of Alabama the easiest and best choice. Credits: AJC | Jay Clay

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Star-studded defensive line highlights Class 5A preseason all-state team

Who gets to claim the South? It depends on who you ask.

What makes a place “Southern?” Credits: Getty Images | Library of Congress | JeetsVids | Kelly | Robert Davis Productions | Prelinger Archives | Subway Takes

A trailblazing wine community honoring Black culture and tradition

Atlanta-based sommelier and founder of "The Hue Society" Tahiirah Habibi shares how she’s decolonizing the wine industry one pour at a time.

The only U.S. journalist in ICE custody speaks out from detention

Mario Guevara is the only known U.S.-based journalist in ICE custody. Now, he's speaking out. Credits: AJC | Mario Guevara/FB | marioguevaranews/IG | Getty | AP

Is Atlanta still the Black Mecca? Here’s what people told us.

UATL Editor Gavin Godfrey hit the streets of downtown Atlanta to ask locals a big question: Is the city still America’s Black Mecca?

AJC Super 11 2025: WR Aaron Gregory is on a quest for perfection

The rising senior out of Douglas County High School says his quest for perfection motivates him to create success. Credits: AJC | Jeff Santell

AJC Super 11 2025: TE/WR Kaiden Prothro's early success keeps him motivated

Three state championships in three years. The dual tight end/wide receiver combo makes Kaiden Prothro a lethal asset on Bowdon High School's team. Credits: AJC

AJC Super 11 2025: RB Jonaz Walton pushes himself on the field and in the classroom

Jonaz Walton loves learning. The running back, and self-proclaimed "school geek," from Carrollton's Central High School is a playmaker. Credits: AJC

AJC Super 11 2025: CB Jontavius Wyman has come a long way from backyard football

Jontavius Wyman has come a long way since dominating backyard football. The cornerback is one of the top recruits in Georgia. Credits: AJC | @JontaviusW23 / X

