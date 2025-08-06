News

AJC Super 11 2025: LB/DE Xavier Griffin is a formidable foe for offenses

Xavier Griffin says he's quiet and not very outgoing, but if you meet him on the football field he says he's a "totally different person." At defensive end and linebacker, he brings up the energy up for his teammates at Gainesville High School, and likes to make the big plays that gets everyone hyped. His physicality, speed and competitiveness on defense make him a formidable foe for any quarterback or offensive lineman. An Alabama native and lifelong fan of the Crimson Tide, Griffin says his connection with the coaches and players made committing to the University of Alabama the easiest and best choice. Credits: AJC | Jay Clay

1:22