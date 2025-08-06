News

AJC Super 11 2025: DL Deuce Geralds says the pressure of football is a privilege

Deuce Geralds doesn't want you to get it twisted. Pressure is a privilege when it comes to football. The defensive lineman has made a name for himself with his passionate dedication to the sport at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee. His instinctive prowl on the defense and commitment to separating himself from the pack have made him a top recruit across the country. Geralds says watching his father's football career at Ole Miss and then at the professional level pushed him to take his potential seriously. In his relentless pursuit of greatness, Geralds is going back to where it all started, proudly making a commitment to return to his hometown of Baton Rouge to play for Louisiana State University. Credits: AJC | Daverin Geralds

1:25