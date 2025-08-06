error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

AJC Super 11 2025: DL Deuce Geralds says the pressure of football is a privilege

Deuce Geralds doesn't want you to get it twisted. Pressure is a privilege when it comes to football. The defensive lineman has made a name for himself with his passionate dedication to the sport at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee. His instinctive prowl on the defense and commitment to separating himself from the pack have made him a top recruit across the country. Geralds says watching his father's football career at Ole Miss and then at the professional level pushed him to take his potential seriously. In his relentless pursuit of greatness, Geralds is going back to where it all started, proudly making a commitment to return to his hometown of Baton Rouge to play for Louisiana State University. Credits: AJC | Daverin Geralds

1:25
AJC |1 hour ago
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

2025 Class 6A preseason all-state team: Douglas County has most selections

Today's Video Headlines

1:40

Who gets to claim the South? It depends on who you ask.

What makes a place “Southern?” Credits: Getty Images | Library of Congress | JeetsVids | Kelly | Robert Davis Productions | Prelinger Archives | Subway Takes

1:20
FROM UATL

A trailblazing wine community honoring Black culture and tradition

Atlanta-based sommelier and founder of "The Hue Society" Tahiirah Habibi shares how she’s decolonizing the wine industry one pour at a time.

1:56

The only U.S. journalist in ICE custody speaks out from detention

Mario Guevara is the only known U.S.-based journalist in ICE custody. Now, he's speaking out. Credits: AJC | Mario Guevara/FB | marioguevaranews/IG | Getty | AP

1:15
FROM UATL

Is Atlanta still the Black Mecca? Here’s what people told us.

UATL Editor Gavin Godfrey hit the streets of downtown Atlanta to ask locals a big question: Is the city still America’s Black Mecca?

1:13

AJC Super 11 2025: WR Aaron Gregory is on a quest for perfection

The rising senior out of Douglas County High School says his quest for perfection motivates him to create success. Credits: AJC | Jeff Santell

1h ago
1:22

AJC Super 11 2025: LB/DE Xavier Griffin is a formidable foe for offenses

Xavier Griffin isn't usually outgoing. His on-field personality is a different story at Gainesville High School. Credits: AJC | Jay Clay

1h ago
1:26

AJC Super 11 2025: TE/WR Kaiden Prothro's early success keeps him motivated

Three state championships in three years. The dual tight end/wide receiver combo makes Kaiden Prothro a lethal asset on Bowdon High School's team. Credits: AJC

1h ago
1:07

AJC Super 11 2025: RB Jonaz Walton pushes himself on the field and in the classroom

Jonaz Walton loves learning. The running back, and self-proclaimed "school geek," from Carrollton's Central High School is a playmaker. Credits: AJC

1h ago