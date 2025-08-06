News

AJC Super 11 2025: CB/WR Jorden Edmonds loves making big plays

To Jorden Edmonds, it doesn't matter if he's on offense or defense while playing football. He just loves making big plays. Originally from Pittsburgh, Edmonds' versatility makes him a dangerous threat as wide receiver and cornerback entering into his senior year at Sprayberry High School in Marietta. He may be playful off the field, but Edmonds knows how to execute when it matters. His elite understanding of the game and hunger to keep growing helped inform his commitment to the University of Alabama. Credits: AJC | Janae Edmonds | Jeff Santell

1:06