AJC Super 11 2025: CB Jontavius Wyman has come a long way from backyard football

Jontavius Wyman has come a long way since dominating backyard football. The Super 11 select from Jonesboro High School is one of the top recruits in Georgia. Describing himself as "twitchy" with a quick first step, Wyman takes us behind the scenes at practice, sharing how he reads the field, makes opponents miss and takes his return yards very seriously. Equal parts skill and speed, he flips from offense to defense seamlessly, and dominates special teams with a confidence that taunts his opponents to catch him if they can. His commitment to family fuels his work ethic and goals for the future. That same drive will take him to the University of Miami next year, where he aims to keep growing his potential and showcasing his skills on the football field. Credits: AJC | @JontaviusW23 / X

1:25