error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

AJC Super 11 2025: CB Jontavius Wyman has come a long way from backyard football

Jontavius Wyman has come a long way since dominating backyard football. The Super 11 select from Jonesboro High School is one of the top recruits in Georgia. Describing himself as "twitchy" with a quick first step, Wyman takes us behind the scenes at practice, sharing how he reads the field, makes opponents miss and takes his return yards very seriously. Equal parts skill and speed, he flips from offense to defense seamlessly, and dominates special teams with a confidence that taunts his opponents to catch him if they can. His commitment to family fuels his work ethic and goals for the future. That same drive will take him to the University of Miami next year, where he aims to keep growing his potential and showcasing his skills on the football field. Credits: AJC | @JontaviusW23 / X

1:25
AJC |1 hour ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jeff Sentell

How did Georgia football wind up with the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class?
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Top-rated junior recruits Guyton, Jacobs headline Class 4A preseason all-state team

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:40

Who gets to claim the South? It depends on who you ask.

What makes a place “Southern?” Credits: Getty Images | Library of Congress | JeetsVids | Kelly | Robert Davis Productions | Prelinger Archives | Subway Takes

Placeholder Image
1:20
FROM UATL

A trailblazing wine community honoring Black culture and tradition

Atlanta-based sommelier and founder of "The Hue Society" Tahiirah Habibi shares how she’s decolonizing the wine industry one pour at a time.

Placeholder Image
1:56

The only U.S. journalist in ICE custody speaks out from detention

Mario Guevara is the only known U.S.-based journalist in ICE custody. Now, he's speaking out. Credits: AJC | Mario Guevara/FB | marioguevaranews/IG | Getty | AP

Placeholder Image
1:15
FROM UATL

Is Atlanta still the Black Mecca? Here’s what people told us.

UATL Editor Gavin Godfrey hit the streets of downtown Atlanta to ask locals a big question: Is the city still America’s Black Mecca?

More From News

Placeholder Image
1:13

AJC Super 11 2025: WR Aaron Gregory is on a quest for perfection

The rising senior out of Douglas County High School says his quest for perfection motivates him to create success. Credits: AJC | Jeff Santell

1h ago
Placeholder Image
1:22

AJC Super 11 2025: LB/DE Xavier Griffin is a formidable foe for offenses

Xavier Griffin isn't usually outgoing. His on-field personality is a different story at Gainesville High School. Credits: AJC | Jay Clay

1h ago
Placeholder Image
1:26

AJC Super 11 2025: TE/WR Kaiden Prothro's early success keeps him motivated

Three state championships in three years. The dual tight end/wide receiver combo makes Kaiden Prothro a lethal asset on Bowdon High School's team. Credits: AJC

1h ago
Placeholder Image
1:07

AJC Super 11 2025: RB Jonaz Walton pushes himself on the field and in the classroom

Jonaz Walton loves learning. The running back, and self-proclaimed "school geek," from Carrollton's Central High School is a playmaker. Credits: AJC

1h ago