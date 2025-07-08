News

Why is Atlanta one of the loneliest cities in America?

Why is Atlanta so lonely? In its 2024 report, the Chamber of Commerce ranked Atlanta the fourth loneliest city in the United States. The survey based this ranking on whether someone lives alone — and 44.5% of Atlantans do. But, Atlanta isn't just physically isolated. It's emotionally isolated, too. Last year, 45.5% of Atlantans reported feeling lonely, almost 5% higher than the national average. The AJC's Fraser Jones discovers what drives the city's social disconnection and how you can combat loneliness in your everyday life. Credits: Prelinger Archives | Getty Images | Chamber of Commerce | The Atlanta Voice | U.S. Census Bureau | Axios | Pew Research | The New Yorker | Research Gate | Taylor & Francis

2:37