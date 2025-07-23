News

The weirdest laws still on the books in Georgia

Did you know it’s illegal to tie a giraffe to a light pole in Georgia? And so is having an ice cream cone in your back pocket? These are just a couple of the outdated, strange laws still on the books in our state. The AJC’s Najja Parker takes a closer look at some of the state’s weirdest legislation and why some of them still exist. Credits: AJC | Engin Akyurt/Pexels | Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels | Kindel Media/Pexels | Pickarick/Pexels | Kelly/Pexels | Sora Shimazaki/Pexels | Katrin Bolovtsova/Pexels | Wikipedia Creative Commons | Getty Images | georgia.gov | Prelinger Archives | PixaBay | Library of Congress | Flickr | Areeba Hussain/YT

