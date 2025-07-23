error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

The weirdest laws still on the books in Georgia

Did you know it’s illegal to tie a giraffe to a light pole in Georgia? And so is having an ice cream cone in your back pocket? These are just a couple of the outdated, strange laws still on the books in our state. The AJC’s Najja Parker takes a closer look at some of the state’s weirdest legislation and why some of them still exist. Credits: AJC | Engin Akyurt/Pexels | Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels | Kindel Media/Pexels | Pickarick/Pexels | Kelly/Pexels | Sora Shimazaki/Pexels | Katrin Bolovtsova/Pexels | Wikipedia Creative Commons | Getty Images | georgia.gov | Prelinger Archives | PixaBay | Library of Congress | Flickr | Areeba Hussain/YT

1:41
AJC |52 minutes ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC

New Georgia laws affect transgender rights, IVF and underage access to porn
Fentanyl, IVF and China: Some of the Georgia laws that begin Tuesday

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:41

The weirdest laws still on the books in Georgia

Credits: AJC|Akyurt;Miroshnichenko;Kindel;Pickarick;Kelly;Shimazaki;Bolovtsova/Pexels|Wikipedia|Getty|georgia.gov|Prelinger|Pixabay|LOC|Flickr|Areeba Hussain/YT

52m ago
Placeholder Image
2:04

A 1907 AJC newspaper contains what looks like the original Facebook feed

Credits:AJC|Getty|Dunbar|Prelinger Archives|Davis|Murphy|U.S. Army|Blake|calebu2/YT|Goldsmith|Social Creatures|Nature Human Behaviour|Cottonbro & various/Pexels

Placeholder Image
1:32
FROM UATL

'Come as you are': The Black wine lovers club breaking industry barriers

Everyone loves a good glass of wine. Enthusiasts want to know more. Yet the business can feel inaccessible. Enter "The Hue Society."

Placeholder Image
1:52

Smuggled animals get a second life at Atlanta's zoo and aquarium

When exotic animals are confiscated at the Atlanta airport, where do they go? Sources: United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime

More From News

Placeholder Image
0:07

MARTA Escalator - TOP VIEW LOOP

MARTA Escalator - TOP VIEW LOOP

Placeholder Image
0:03

MARTA Escalator - INSIDE CROWD LOOP

MARTA Escalator - INSIDE CROWD LOOP

Placeholder Image
0:04

MARTA Escalator - OUTSIDE LOOP

MARTA Escalator - OUTSIDE LOOP

Placeholder Image
2:04

A 1907 AJC newspaper contains what looks like the original Facebook feed

Credits:AJC|Getty|Dunbar|Prelinger Archives|Davis|Murphy|U.S. Army|Blake|calebu2/YT|Goldsmith|Social Creatures|Nature Human Behaviour|Cottonbro & various/Pexels