The only U.S. journalist in ICE custody speaks out from detention

Mario Guevara is the only known U.S.-based journalist in ICE custody. Now, he's speaking out. The immigration reporter has been detained since June 18 after he was arrested by police while covering an ICE protest in DeKalb County. ICE has placed him in solitary confinement at the Folkston Processing Center, an immigration detention facility near the Florida border. Guevara has spent many years as an immigration reporter based in Atlanta. Although he lacks permanent legal status, he has a valid work permit and a path to a green card through his U.S. citizen son, his attorneys have said. Recently, Guevara began filming ICE raids happening across the metro area in the wake of President Trump's immigration crackdown. If he is released from detention, Guevara says he would stop documenting these ICE operations. The AJC's Lautaro Grinspan has more on what Guevara wants the public to know about his time in ICE custody. Credits: AJC | Mario Guevara/Facebook | marioguevaranews/Instagram | Getty Images | AP News

County jails in metro Atlanta are funneling more immigrants to ICE
'Direct retaliation': Hispanic journalist detained by ICE speaks out
'Climate of fear and retribution': Advocates react to reporter's ICE detention

Marjorie Taylor Greene breaks from party by calling Gaza conflict a genocide

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia became the first Republican member of Congress to publicly call Israel’s military actions in Gaza a “genocide.”

These zoo animals eat better than many humans

Inside the kitchen that feeds nearly 1,000 animals a day at Zoo Atlanta. Credits: AJC | Zoo Atlanta / YouTube

What the release of Martin Luther King Jr.'s files could mean for his legacy

The Trump administration has released documents on the FBI’s surveillance of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Credits: Internet Archive | National Archives | Getty

What happened to Mario Guevara, the Atlanta-based reporter detained by ICE?

Mario Guevara, an Atlanta-based reporter, has been in ICE custody for over a month. Credits: AJC | Doraville Police Department | Facebook/MGNews | Getty Images

