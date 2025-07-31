News

The only U.S. journalist in ICE custody speaks out from detention

Mario Guevara is the only known U.S.-based journalist in ICE custody. Now, he's speaking out. The immigration reporter has been detained since June 18 after he was arrested by police while covering an ICE protest in DeKalb County. ICE has placed him in solitary confinement at the Folkston Processing Center, an immigration detention facility near the Florida border. Guevara has spent many years as an immigration reporter based in Atlanta. Although he lacks permanent legal status, he has a valid work permit and a path to a green card through his U.S. citizen son, his attorneys have said. Recently, Guevara began filming ICE raids happening across the metro area in the wake of President Trump's immigration crackdown. If he is released from detention, Guevara says he would stop documenting these ICE operations. The AJC's Lautaro Grinspan has more on what Guevara wants the public to know about his time in ICE custody. Credits: AJC | Mario Guevara/Facebook | marioguevaranews/Instagram | Getty Images | AP News

1:56