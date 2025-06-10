error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

College sports transformed: Court approves $2.8 billion NCAA settlement

The House settlement brings sweeping change for college sports, from allowing colleges to pay athletes directly to revenue sharing to granting $2.8 billion in back pay. After this seismic shift, numerous uncertainties follow: How will this affect smaller sports, what impact will roster limits have, and what will enforcement of the new name, image and likeness clearinghouse through Deloitte look like? Credits: AJC | IG: @cfbplayoff, @uconnwbb, @ou_softball, @ohiostatefb, @athletesorg, @cavindertwins, @cadeklubnik, @archmanning, @caitlinclark22, @quinn_ewers, @dayan.malave, @zurkeoo, @ramseygary_32, @luca.fickell, @cooper_flagg | Clemson | ESPN | Getty | Yahoo Sports | NPR | Sports Illustrated | Spotify: The Paul Finebaum Show | TikTok: @mcdonalds | YouTube: McDonald's, Kyle Millis | Cronkite News | AP | Front Office Sports | NIL-NCAA | CBS | ABC | Court News Ohio | Washington Times | On3

1:48
AJC |43 minutes ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

College athletes are good with NIL money, so maybe everyone else should be, too?
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

NIL deals remain scarce for GHSA athletes
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Proposed Georgia bill would exempt college students’ NIL earnings from state income tax

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:48

College sports transformed: Court approves $2.8 billion NCAA settlement

Credit:AJC|@cfbplayoff/@uconnwbb/@ousoftball/@ohiostatefb|Clemson|ESPN|Getty|Yahoo|NPR|SI|McDonald's|KyleMillis|Cronkite|AP|FOS|NIL-NCAA|CBS|ABC|CNO|Wa.Ti|On3

43m ago
Placeholder Image
10:02

Can oysters save a sinking island off Georgia's coast?

Sapelo Island’s Hogg Hummock, a town of Gullah Geechee descendants, is fighting for survival as sea levels rise. Credits: AJC | Save Our Legacy (SOLO) / YouTube

Placeholder Image
2:09
FROM UATL

How the Nature Gurlz are reclaiming history through healing walks

Cascade Springs, once a Civil War site, now hosts the Nature Gurlz. Credits: AJC | Marc Stewart | The Atlanta Inquirer

Placeholder Image
3:00

19-year-old college student released by ICE describes conditions in detention

Ximena Arias-Cristobal returns home after weeks in ICE detention. Credits: AJC | City of Dalton | Atlanta News First

More From News

Placeholder Image
0:13

Sapelo Oysters Loop - People

Sapelo Oysters Loop - People

Placeholder Image
0:10

Sapelo Oysters Loop - Landscape

Sapelo Oysters Loop - Landscape

Placeholder Image
10:02

Can oysters save a sinking island off Georgia's coast?

Sapelo Island’s Hogg Hummock, a town of Gullah Geechee descendants, is fighting for survival as sea levels rise. Credits: AJC | Save Our Legacy (SOLO) / YouTube

Placeholder Image
3:00

19-year-old college student released by ICE describes conditions in detention

Ximena Arias-Cristobal returns home after weeks in ICE detention. Credits: AJC | City of Dalton | Atlanta News First