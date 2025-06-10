News

College sports transformed: Court approves $2.8 billion NCAA settlement

The House settlement brings sweeping change for college sports, from allowing colleges to pay athletes directly to revenue sharing to granting $2.8 billion in back pay. After this seismic shift, numerous uncertainties follow: How will this affect smaller sports, what impact will roster limits have, and what will enforcement of the new name, image and likeness clearinghouse through Deloitte look like? Credits: AJC | IG: @cfbplayoff, @uconnwbb, @ou_softball, @ohiostatefb, @athletesorg, @cavindertwins, @cadeklubnik, @archmanning, @caitlinclark22, @quinn_ewers, @dayan.malave, @zurkeoo, @ramseygary_32, @luca.fickell, @cooper_flagg | Clemson | ESPN | Getty | Yahoo Sports | NPR | Sports Illustrated | Spotify: The Paul Finebaum Show | TikTok: @mcdonalds | YouTube: McDonald's, Kyle Millis | Cronkite News | AP | Front Office Sports | NIL-NCAA | CBS | ABC | Court News Ohio | Washington Times | On3

1:48