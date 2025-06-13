error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Cola Wars: How Coca-Cola conquered the South and crushed the competition

Coca-Cola, born in an Atlanta pharmacy in 1886, has become one of the most recognized brands on the globe. Dr. John Pemberton’s original formula, once a medicinal tonic featuring wine and cocaine, evolved into the sweet, carbonated drink millions enjoy today and one of the South’s most iconic exports. But there is more to the brand’s popularity than just the secret recipe. Explore the rise of the $400 billion Coca-Cola empire, its rivalry with Pepsi and unforgettable moments like the infamous "New Coke" debacle. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Coca-Cola Company | Pepsi | CBS Evening News | PX11 News | CBC News | Parade | The Guardian | Justice.gov | This American Life | RC Cola | Dr. Pepper

Pepsi makes incursion into Coca-Cola territory on National Have a Coke Day
It’s been 40 years since debut of ‘New Coke,’ Coca-Cola’s biggest failure

Police and protesters clash in Atlanta as ICE protests spread across U.S.

Hundreds attended an immigration protest on Buford Highway. The rally was largely peaceful, but as police in riot gear later began deploying tear gas.

Watch the AJC short documentary "Can Oysters Save a Sinking Island?"

Hogg Hummock is one of the last remaining Gullah Geechee island communities, but it's fighting for survival. Credits: AJC | Save Our Legacy Ourself (SOLO) / YT

Colleges can now directly pay athletes. How could this transform sports?

Colleges can now directly pay athletes past and present. How could this transform sports?

