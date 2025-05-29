error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

We visited Asheville after Hurricane Helene. See what it looks like months later

More than seven months since Hurricane Helene, Western North Carolina still feels the major impacts of the storm. Asheville and surrounding towns continue to rebuild damaged infrastructure and homes, while also experiencing a sharp decline in tourism. The AJC’s Fraser Jones returns to his mother’s home in Asheville to hear from local residents as they reflect on the progress they’ve seen so far and what the community needs moving forward. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina

AJC |34 minutes ago
Credit: Norfolk Southern

Hurricane Helene severed vital Asheville rail links. One key line is back.
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

State aids Georgia farmers, timber producers ravaged by Hurricane Helene
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene hit months ago. South Georgia is still waiting for help.

34m ago
Face-scanning orb verifies your humanity at an Atlanta store

A company co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman offers a way to prove you're human. Credits: AJC | Getty | World / YT | world.org | Scientific Reports | Coinbase

1:49
Atlanta Dream basketball star gets custom UATL grill

Grillz by Scotty created a custom UATL grill for Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard. Credits: AJC | Atlanta Dream | @grillzbyscotty; @rhyne.howard; @issarae / IG

1:01
Does Atlanta still have 'come up' culture? Ludacris weighs in

Hip-hop icon and entrepreneur Ludacris talks with UATL Senior Editor Mike Jordan about legacy, Atlanta roots, and what it takes to keep evolving.

Who are the Black nerds taking over cosplay?

Black cosplayers are demanding space for themselves in places like Dragon Con, the largest multi-media, pop culture convention of its kind.

Keisha Lance Bottoms shares why she is running for Georgia governor

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has launched a campaign for Georgia governor. Credits: Getty | @realDonaldTrump / Truth Social | Greg Bluestein / AJC