error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

How you can become a supporting member of UATL

UATL Senior Editor Mike Jordan breaks down how you can become a supporting member of the AJC's Black culture franchise.

1:12
AJC |1 hour ago

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:49

Keisha Lance Bottoms shares why she is running for Georgia governor

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has launched a campaign for Georgia governor. Credits: Getty | @realDonaldTrump / Truth Social | Greg Bluestein / AJC

Placeholder Image
2:59

How a majority Hispanic city in Georgia became a major ICE target

Police in Dalton, Georgia, wrongfully arrested Ximena Arias-Cristobal, a 19-year-old college student, which led to her ICE detainment. Credit:AJC|City of Dalton

Placeholder Image
2:15

Atlanta hip-hop legend Rico Wade honored with monument in East Point

A monument honoring Rico Wade, co-founder of Organized Noize, now stands in East Point, celebrating his lasting impact on Atlanta's hip-hop scene.

Placeholder Image
1:46

How Atlanta became the most-surveilled city in America

Atlanta is the most-surveilled city in the U.S. Credits: AJC | Getty | GDOT | Fusus/YT | Atlanta PD | Atlanta Police Foundation | Axon | NYT | Comparitech

More From News

Placeholder Image
1:49

Keisha Lance Bottoms shares why she is running for Georgia governor

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has launched a campaign for Georgia governor. Credits: Getty | @realDonaldTrump / Truth Social | Greg Bluestein / AJC

Placeholder Image
2:59

How a majority Hispanic city in Georgia became a major ICE target

Police in Dalton, Georgia, wrongfully arrested Ximena Arias-Cristobal, a 19-year-old college student, which led to her ICE detainment. Credit:AJC|City of Dalton

Placeholder Image
2:15

Atlanta hip-hop legend Rico Wade honored with monument in East Point

A monument honoring Rico Wade, co-founder of Organized Noize, now stands in East Point, celebrating his lasting impact on Atlanta's hip-hop scene.

Placeholder Image
1:46

How Atlanta became the most-surveilled city in America

Atlanta is the most-surveilled city in the U.S. Credits: AJC | Getty | GDOT | Fusus/YT | Atlanta PD | Atlanta Police Foundation | Axon | NYT | Comparitech