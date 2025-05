News

Face-scanning orb offers proof you’re human

With AI-generated content flooding the internet, a company co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is offering a way to prove you’re a real person. The AJC's Fraser Jones visits World Atlanta, one of six flagship locations for the Worldcoin project, to see if he has what it takes to get verified as human. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | World / YouTube | world.org | Scientific Reports | Coinbase

2:57