error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Arts & Entertainment

Fast facts on Jay Leno

0:53
16 minutes ago

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:28

From racetracks to runways: Black brand highlights Kentucky Derby's forgotten history

The Kentucky Derby is known for its racetrack action, colorful fashion, and mint juleps... but what about its Black history? Credits: Libr. of Congress | AAMLO

Placeholder Image
2:08

Laid-off CDC workers put pressure on Democrats to take action

A group of laid-off CDC workers formed the "Fired But Fighting" coalition following job cuts. Credits: AJC | Leslie Ross | Fired But Fighting

Placeholder Image
1:51

What comes next? How Project 2025 could continue to define Trump's agenda

Trump’s executive orders are mirroring the Project 2025 policies. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | C-SPAN | ABC News | Project 2025 Tracker | Heritage Foundation

Placeholder Image
1:49

Will the next pope follow the progressive path of Francis?

Credits: NBC|Arirang|ABC|CNN|TNY|Al Jazeera|Rappler|CBS|Bloomberg|LSNTV|AP|Getty|CBC|The Indp.|Times of Israel|BBC|NYT|Vatican|PBC|ATJR|USA House Reps|EWTN