Arts & Entertainment
Fast facts on Jay Leno
0:53
Today's Video Headlines
The Kentucky Derby is known for its racetrack action, colorful fashion, and mint juleps... but what about its Black history? Credits: Libr. of Congress | AAMLO
A group of laid-off CDC workers formed the "Fired But Fighting" coalition following job cuts. Credits: AJC | Leslie Ross | Fired But Fighting
Trump’s executive orders are mirroring the Project 2025 policies. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | C-SPAN | ABC News | Project 2025 Tracker | Heritage Foundation
Credits: NBC|Arirang|ABC|CNN|TNY|Al Jazeera|Rappler|CBS|Bloomberg|LSNTV|AP|Getty|CBC|The Indp.|Times of Israel|BBC|NYT|Vatican|PBC|ATJR|USA House Reps|EWTN