Stevie Wonder fosters unity with special pre-election performance in Atlanta

‘Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart’ tour plays State Farm Arena.
Stevie Wonder performs on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Stevie Wonder performs on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
33 minutes ago

Today, music legend Stevie Wonder announced a brief U.S. tour to unite the world ahead of the upcoming presidential election. He’ll stop in Atlanta on Oct. 19 at State Farm Arena.

The string of shows, titled “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart,” will begin in Pittsburgh on Oct. 8 and conclude Oct. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 20, at noon via ticketmaster.com.

The 10-date tour will offer complimentary tickets to “those in our communities who are already working tirelessly to fix our nation’s broken heart,” according to the news release.

“Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart,” aims to encourage fans to choose “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war.”

Last month, the 25-time Grammy winner performed “Higher Ground” during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. On Aug. 30, he dropped “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart,” his first single in four years (following “Where is Our Love Song,” which was released before the 2020 presidential election).

STEVIE WONDER 2024 TOUR DATES

Oct. 8- Pittsburgh — PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 10- New York — Madison Square Garden

Oct. 12- Philadelphia — Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 15- Baltimore — CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 17- Greensboro, N.C. — Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 19- Atlanta — State Farm Arena

Oct. 22- Detroit — Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 24 -Milwaukee — Fiserv Forum

Oct. 27 — Minneapolis — Target Center

Oct. 30- Grand Rapids, Michigan — Van Andel Arena

Star power at the 2024 DNC greatly outweighed the RNC, but does it matter?

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

Stevie Wonder's pre-election tour of swing states to include Georgia
Lil Wayne feels hurt after being passed over as Super Bowl halftime headliner. The snub...
Enjoy free Sandy Springs concerts with Lonestar, Spin Doctors on Sept. 27-28
Atlanta music jam grows for (almost) 100-year-old Jimmy Carter
Review: Atlanta Ballet delivers harmony, stamina, joy in opening program
15 things to do this weekend: Festivals and North Georgia State Fair
Author events Sept. 20-26
Georgia-Pacific to transform iconic Atlanta HQ into mixed-use destination
Pharmacy in Augusta dispenses medical marijuana defying warning from DEA
Lionsgate, a key player in Georgia film, is making a big move into AI