Stevie Wonder fosters unity with special pre-election performance in Atlanta

Today, music legend Stevie Wonder announced a brief U.S. tour to unite the world ahead of the upcoming presidential election. He’ll stop in Atlanta on Oct. 19 at State Farm Arena.
The string of shows, titled “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart,” will begin in Pittsburgh on Oct. 8 and conclude Oct. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 20, at noon via ticketmaster.com.
The 10-date tour will offer complimentary tickets to “those in our communities who are already working tirelessly to fix our nation’s broken heart,” according to the news release.
“Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart,” aims to encourage fans to choose “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war.”
Last month, the 25-time Grammy winner performed “Higher Ground” during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. On Aug. 30, he dropped “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart,” his first single in four years (following “Where is Our Love Song,” which was released before the 2020 presidential election).
STEVIE WONDER 2024 TOUR DATES
Oct. 8- Pittsburgh — PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 10- New York — Madison Square Garden
Oct. 12- Philadelphia — Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 15- Baltimore — CFG Bank Arena
Oct. 17- Greensboro, N.C. — Greensboro Coliseum
Oct. 19- Atlanta — State Farm Arena
Oct. 22- Detroit — Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 24 -Milwaukee — Fiserv Forum
Oct. 27 — Minneapolis — Target Center
Oct. 30- Grand Rapids, Michigan — Van Andel Arena
