Stevie Wonder fosters unity with special pre-election performance in Atlanta

Today, music legend Stevie Wonder announced a brief U.S. tour to unite the world ahead of the upcoming presidential election. He’ll stop in Atlanta on Oct. 19 at State Farm Arena.

The string of shows, titled “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart,” will begin in Pittsburgh on Oct. 8 and conclude Oct. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 20, at noon via ticketmaster.com.