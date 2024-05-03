Things to Do

Race with the bravest: 5k to benefit Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation

Firefighters run into burning buildings; now you can run to help their charitable organization
During a Breakfast with Our Bravest event, Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation Board Chair Chris Sizemore (from left), Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation president and CEO Taos Wynn, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department chief Roderick M. Smith and Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah announced a new 5K race to benefit firefighters.

Credit: Photo by Denali Lerch

Credit: Photo by Denali Lerch

By
47 minutes ago

Each Sept. 11, the nation honors the brave men and women who rushed into the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center to save as many people as possible. This year, you can pay tribute to Atlanta’s brave first responders by taking part in the Firefighter 5K.

“I am honored to host the city’s inaugural Firefighter 5K, presented by Atlanta’s Bravest,” Taos Wynn, president and CEO of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation, said in a news release. “By creating an annual Firefighter 5K event, we are providing residents from across the Metro Atlanta region the opportunity to support and run alongside city first responders.”

ExploreOver 50, never run a day in your life? How to train for AJC Peachtree Road Race

The foundation is the only 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving the men and women of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. It supports workforce development and community initiatives.

According to fire chief Roderick M. Smith, the event isn’t just about running with your friends and family. For him and the department, it hits a little closer to home.

“By participating, you’re not only supporting our firefighters but also investing in the well-being of our city. It’s a chance to run with purpose, to celebrate our heroes, and to make a tangible difference in our community,” he said.

The details on where the event will start and finish have yet to be determined but it will be Sept. 7 in the metro area, with all proceeds benefiting the AFRF. Subsequent races will be on the Saturday before 9/11.

“The firefighters and medics of Atlanta Fire generously offer their time and talents on Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend and at the AJC Peachtree Road Race every year,” Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah said in the release. The track club is partnering with the foundation to produce the event. “We hope to spotlight the good work of Atlanta’s Bravest and say ‘thank you’ on behalf of Running City USA.”

Registration is open now, and participants can sign up here.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

