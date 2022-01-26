Katherine Lehman named director of Clayton’s Spivey Hall

Spivey Hall, one of the most acclaimed small music venues in the country, has named Katherine “Katie” Lehman as its third executive and artistic director.
Lehman replaces Sam Dixon, who stepped down last year after 17 years of stewardship over the 400-seat venue on the campus of Clayton State University. Spivey Hall is known for its pristine acoustics, and for hosting a wide range of classical, jazz and world music. It opened in 1991.
Her “depth and breadth of experience as an accomplished musical artist, educator and performance venue leader will be a fantastic asset to Spivey Hall at Clayton State University,” Dr. T. Ramon Stuart, president of Clayton State University, said in a press release. “She will enhance our community footprint with both seasoned audiences and aspiring youth. We envision cultivating a new generation of concert goers who will return to Spivey Hall for a lifetime.”
Lehman served as interim artistic director for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for its return to live concerts last year. Prior to that, she was executive director of the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra, where she expanded the season and restored the orchestra’s financial health.
“My experience across the performing arts amplifies my belief that centering creativity in our communities elevates and empowers us all, and that the arts should be open, invitational and equitable,” said Lehman.
Lehman is a violinist who studied at the Eastman School of Music, the University of Kansas and Northwestern University. She was a core member of the Nashville Chamber Orchestra, and has appeared on hundreds of recordings made on Nashville’s Music Row.
She was also a faculty member at The University of the South for 20 years. She was the director of the Sewanee Summer Music Festival and the Sewanee Performing Arts Series in Tennessee.
Credit: ArtsATL
