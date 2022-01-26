Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Katherine Lehman named director of Clayton’s Spivey Hall

Katherine "Katie" Lehman is the new executive and artistic director at Spivey Hall.

Credit: Courtesy of Spivey Hall

caption arrowCaption
Katherine "Katie" Lehman is the new executive and artistic director at Spivey Hall.

Credit: Courtesy of Spivey Hall

Credit: Courtesy of Spivey Hall

Access Atlanta
By ArtsATL Staff, ArtsATL
27 minutes ago

Spivey Hall, one of the most acclaimed small music venues in the country, has named Katherine “Katie” Lehman as its third executive and artistic director.

Lehman replaces Sam Dixon, who stepped down last year after 17 years of stewardship over the 400-seat venue on the campus of Clayton State University. Spivey Hall is known for its pristine acoustics, and for hosting a wide range of classical, jazz and world music. It opened in 1991.

Her “depth and breadth of experience as an accomplished musical artist, educator and performance venue leader will be a fantastic asset to Spivey Hall at Clayton State University,” Dr. T. Ramon Stuart, president of Clayton State University, said in a press release. “She will enhance our community footprint with both seasoned audiences and aspiring youth. We envision cultivating a new generation of concert goers who will return to Spivey Hall for a lifetime.”

Lehman served as interim artistic director for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for its return to live concerts last year. Prior to that, she was executive director of the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra, where she expanded the season and restored the orchestra’s financial health.

“My experience across the performing arts amplifies my belief that centering creativity in our communities elevates and empowers us all, and that the arts should be open, invitational and equitable,” said Lehman.

Lehman is a violinist who studied at the Eastman School of Music, the University of Kansas and Northwestern University. She was a core member of the Nashville Chamber Orchestra, and has appeared on hundreds of recordings made on Nashville’s Music Row.

She was also a faculty member at The University of the South for 20 years. She was the director of the Sewanee Summer Music Festival and the Sewanee Performing Arts Series in Tennessee.

caption arrowCaption
ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

caption arrowCaption
ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

Credit: ArtsATL

Working closely with the American Press Institute, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is embarking on an experiment to identify, nurture and expand a network of news partnerships across metro Atlanta and the state.

Our newest partner, ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

Over the next several weeks, we’ll be introducing more partners, and we’d love to hear your feedback.

You can reach Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

ArtsATL Staff
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Out of Hand, Dad’s Garage win CDC Foundation grants to boost vaccination
27m ago
Tenor Santiago Ballerini comes ‘home’ to The Atlanta Opera for ‘Penzance’
Tess Malis Kincaid happy that ‘jumping on the wave’ of ATL filming led to ‘Ozark’
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top