Classical music year in review: The Nathalie Stutzmann era begins and other music notables

It was also a comeback year for classical music in the city, as organizations began to navigate a post-pandemic world. Writers Pierre Ruhe and Jordan Owen look back on their favorite performances from 2022.

Spano’s grand finale

Robert Spano’s finale in June was grand in its own right but really everything that the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra did to commemorate the departure of Spano, their music director of 20 years, is worthy of commendation. With multiple nights celebrating different facets of the maestro’s illustrious career, it was clear that the ASO had a wellspring of admiration for their departing director. I may have been critical at times of Spano’s reserved conducting style, but in the end he certainly did not go gentle into that good night. (JO)

Stutzmann in peak form with tone poems

Nathalie Stutzmann and the ASO offered storytelling tone poems in a mixed-media format in October, where visuals complemented the musical narrative. These performances, of César Franck’s “The Accursed Huntsman” and Arnold Schoenberg’s “Transfigured Night,” were a revelation — as engaging and musically complete as anything Stutzmann has yet offered. In the Franck, the strings were at their warmest, the woodwinds at turns verdant and menacing. The 15-minute piece was thoroughly lucid and tightly controlled. In the Schoenberg, the conductor had the orchestra push and pull at the musical expressiveness, with wonderfully hallucinatory intensity. The 30 minutes passed as if in a dream. This is the level of musical insight and technical skill that we expect from our music director. (PR)

‘Bluebeard’s Castle’ and ‘Madama Butterfly’

I knew my favorite performance this year would be one of the two productions I saw from The Atlanta Opera. “Madama Butterfly” — with its stunning staging, lush costuming, and magnificent vocal performances — was a strong contender. But the small-scale, low-key production of “Bluebeard’s Castle” in October really brought out something new in the ominous source material that spoke to me both as a critic who bestows high praise on innovation and as a lover of the surreal and darkly cerebral. By transposing the setting from a haunting gothic castle to the cozy confines of a suburban home — and turning Bluebeard and Judith into an elderly husband and wife coping with the errant memories that emerge from the latter’s dementia — The Atlanta Opera found a fresh new perspective on an old classic and one whose bittersweet sentimentality seemed to make the source material all the more unnerving. There was something wonderfully unhinged about the way conductor Stephen Higgins’ condensed interpretation droned hypnotically in the background. All in all, a wonderful surprise and an excellent capstone to a great year for the arts in Atlanta. (JO)

Jakub Józef Orliński debuts at Spivey Hall

A few minutes into Jakub Józef Orliński’s Spivey Hall debut in March, I thought surely the Polish countertenor had the most compelling, most otherworldly beautiful voice on the planet. All at once pure and angelic, luminous and silvery, earthy and dark — this is what all the international fuss is about. Like the very best singers, he sings the words in the shape of the music, rather than singing notes with syllables and pronunciation as an afterthought. For all the radiant beauty of his voice, it was his emotional connection with the text that was so moving. In the crystalline warmth of Spivey’s acoustics, it gave the listener shivers. (PR)

Mozart’s Requiem and a tribute to Ukraine

In one of a few music director-designate concerts last March, Nathalie Stutzmann led Mozart’s Requiem but first offered words to the audience. With her warm contralto speaking voice, the conductor spoke of this “senseless war of aggression,” just weeks after Russia launched its attack on Ukraine. The audience stood as the mighty ASO Chorus sang the besieged country’s national anthem, “Ukraine’s Glory Has Not Perished” — sung in Ukrainian. Not surprisingly, the Mozart Requiem that followed, in a reading that was unusually swift and intense, held all its usual power and sorrow, and so much more. (PR)

Maria Schneider debuts Schwartz-commissioned ‘American Crow’

How to best summarize the magnitude of discovering the music of Maria Schneider in a live concert? Well, put it this way: Most of the music that blows our minds to such a degree that it becomes a fundamental part of who we are is discovered in the first 20 or so years of life, when we are not fully formed as people. During that time, the music that moves us is guiding our personal evolution and as such becomes an integral part of who we become. With those years of my life long past, I am always thrilled at the rare musical genius whose work is so moving I feel as though I am 17 again and hearing the Pat Metheny Group, Weather Report, Return to Forever or the Mahavishnu Orchestra for the first time. Schneider’s world premiere for “American Crow” in November was one such occasion. The piece, commissioned by the Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts for its 20th anniversary season, is a statement on modern discourse. “American Crow” brilliantly became a statement of hope and clarity in the clamor of the modern digital age of social media. (JO)

