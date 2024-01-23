BreakingNews
A GREAT TIME WITH THE GRANDKIDS

Winter day brighteners: Things to do with grandkids this week

By Rose Kennedy – for the AJC
1 hour ago

Dreary skies and being homebound in the Atlanta area can be a bummer for grandparents and grandkids alike. Boost everyone’s mood this week with these cheery events:

Blacktop Playground: Improv for Kids

11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 27, $7, Aurora’s Children’s Playhouse, 128 E Pike St., Lawrenceville.

Fun and laughter from start to finish, this improv takes sketch suggestions from kids in the audience. The performers interact with the audience as the plot grows increasingly ridiculous – and hilarious.

The show lasts 40-50 minutes and is geared toward ages 5 through 11, though older and younger siblings may enjoy it, too. Should you have a young comedian or aspiring performer among the grandkids, this show offers an outlet and inspiration.

Purchase tickets here.

Visitors have until Feb. 28 to enjoy the Chattahoochee Nature Center's Enchanted Woodland Trail. (Courtesy Chattahoochee Nature Center)

Credit: custom

icon to expand image

Credit: custom

Enchanted Woodland Trail

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday Jan. 24-27, included with general admission, children 2 and under free, 3-12 $14, students and seniors $16, Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Rd., Roswell.

This outing will require bundling up, but the enchanting fairy and gnome structures along the woodland trails will warm hearts and fire imagination. Plus, it’s great motivation for fanciful toddlers and tweens to stretch their legs — not to mention the grandparents.

The one-price admission also lets your party warm up while enjoying the Discovery Center, artwork, and a nature store.

Buy tickets and reserve an attendance time here.

Baseball fans enjoy various activities on the field during 2023 Braves Fan Fest at the Truist Park, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Atlanta. After not holding the event for several years due to the pandemic, the team will bring back the fan event Saturday. Fan Fest will be held at Truist Park and The Battery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will feature player autographs and photos, Q&A sessions, clinics, games, on-field activities, live entertainment and panel discussions with players and coaches. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves Fest 2024

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27, free admission with required registration, The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta.

While it’s not quite time for spring training, this celebration of America’s Team will pique interest from casual and die-hard Braves fans alike.

The event includes panel discussions, family games, and live entertainment tag teaming between The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park so that you can tailor your participation to your group’s ages and interest levels.

Admission is free, but tickets are required. Autograph sessions require a separate ticket and cost extra.

Obtain free tickets here.

Celebrity Comedian Ben Bailey from ‘Cash Cab’

8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27, $45-$55, Lawrenceville Arts Center, 147 East Crogan St., Lawrenceville.

The Emmy award-winning Ben Bailey does a PG-13 standup routine that will have you and your teenage grandchildren rolling.

The schtick does include some cursing, though, so this isn’t for the younger set. Consider it a good chance to hang out with more mature senses of humor.

Bonus: You can promote a shared love of humor and suspense by watching syndicated “Cash Cab” shows in the lead-up to the comedy show. “Cash Cab” is suitable for trivia fans of all ages.

Buy tickets to the live show here.

Rose Kennedy
