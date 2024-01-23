The show lasts 40-50 minutes and is geared toward ages 5 through 11, though older and younger siblings may enjoy it, too. Should you have a young comedian or aspiring performer among the grandkids, this show offers an outlet and inspiration.

Purchase tickets here.

Enchanted Woodland Trail

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday Jan. 24-27, included with general admission, children 2 and under free, 3-12 $14, students and seniors $16, Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Rd., Roswell.

This outing will require bundling up, but the enchanting fairy and gnome structures along the woodland trails will warm hearts and fire imagination. Plus, it’s great motivation for fanciful toddlers and tweens to stretch their legs — not to mention the grandparents.

The one-price admission also lets your party warm up while enjoying the Discovery Center, artwork, and a nature store.

Buy tickets and reserve an attendance time here.

Braves Fest 2024

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27, free admission with required registration, The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta.

While it’s not quite time for spring training, this celebration of America’s Team will pique interest from casual and die-hard Braves fans alike.

The event includes panel discussions, family games, and live entertainment tag teaming between The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park so that you can tailor your participation to your group’s ages and interest levels.

Admission is free, but tickets are required. Autograph sessions require a separate ticket and cost extra.

Obtain free tickets here.

Celebrity Comedian Ben Bailey from ‘Cash Cab’

8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27, $45-$55, Lawrenceville Arts Center, 147 East Crogan St., Lawrenceville.

The Emmy award-winning Ben Bailey does a PG-13 standup routine that will have you and your teenage grandchildren rolling.

The schtick does include some cursing, though, so this isn’t for the younger set. Consider it a good chance to hang out with more mature senses of humor.

Bonus: You can promote a shared love of humor and suspense by watching syndicated “Cash Cab” shows in the lead-up to the comedy show. “Cash Cab” is suitable for trivia fans of all ages.

Buy tickets to the live show here.