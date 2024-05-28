A GREAT TIME WITH THE GRANDKIDS

Wonderful water everywhere: Things to do with grandkids this week

By Rose Kennedy – for the AJC
15 minutes ago

While it’s not like the old days, when Memorial Day was the go signal for wearing white shoes and pools to open, late May is still a great time to start enjoying splashing and swimming at Atlanta-area attractions.

When you plan to share an aquatic outing with your grandchildren, it’s nice to know you have choices for active and relaxed folks in the extended family. Get in the swim with these options:

Swim in a spring-fed pool at Red Clay Resort

10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Admission: $8 Monday-Wednesday, $9 Thursday-Sunday, 2 and under free. 5510 Red Clay Rd., Cohutta.

Make a splash with the grandkids by taking them on a 1.5-hour road trip from Atlanta that ends at this spring-fed swimming pool.

If it looks familiar, Red Clay Resort has been operating continuously since the mid-70s. It offers simple pleasures like volleyball, corn hole, and a concession stand.

It’s nice for all ages and has a baby pool and two diving boards. Plus, there’s plenty of room in the water so teens and tweens can ignore you until they need snack money but still be in plain view.

A day trip like this may call to mind your younger days — or give you a chance to enjoy an idyllic activity you never experienced as a child.

Sound Waves Music Series at Georgia Aquarium

5-8 p.m., Friday, May 31. Complimentary with general admission starting at $49.99, 0-2 free. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta.

Here’s a chance to enjoy the water without actually being in the water, and the wildlife lovers in the family will be all in on this. The atrium-centered event is free with general admission.

The vibe is festive with enhanced lights, a steel pan and calypso band, and drinks and light bites. And if the youngsters prefer to spend their time ogling jellyfish, beluga whales, dolphins, and the like at the galleries instead of participating in the party atmosphere, it’s all good.

This is the last chance to catch this series in 2024. Unlike some of the Georgia Aquarium’s evening events, it’s family-friendly with no lower age limit, making it a prime time to experience the aquarium at night with kids in tow.

Buy tickets here.

Hike and take a dip at Cascades Nature Preserve

7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays; 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Free. Cascades Nature Preserve, 2852 Cascade Rd., Atlanta.

One of the loveliest Atlanta parks, Cascades Nature Preserve offers history, wildlife viewing, and the shade of a mystic forest — all within city limits.

The 135-acre preserve also boasts a moss-covered spring house, a quarry, and a small waterfall. You and the grandkids can wade and splash while enjoying the view.

Plan to visit throughout the summer if you have the opportunity. It’s a memory-making setting, for sure. And hey, it’s free.

About the Author

Rose Kennedy
