With the motto “art is inflatable,” Balloon Museum exhibits push the museum experience boundaries so viewers play with and touch the labyrinths, bouncing spheres and other colorful, bouncy art installations.

Adults will appreciate the freedom and the compelling, hypnotic works including a kaleidoscopic fountain and an aerial Lava Lamp.

Try ice hockey free for ages 4-9

12:20-1:20 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 24, free for ages 4-9, Atlanta Ice House, 2600 Prado Lane, Marietta. 12:40-1:40 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 24, free for ages 4-9, Atlanta IceForum, 2300 Satellite Blvd, Duluth.

Part of a national movement to encourage young people to learn to play ice hockey, this semi-annual event is this Saturday. Kids ages 4-9 can attend and no experience is necessary.

If you have visions of penalty boxes and scary slides on the ice, know that trained coaches are on hand to keep it safe and equipment is provided. You may have the most fun of anyone since you get to watch eager tykes experience something new.

Adventure Playhouse! at Dad’s Garage

3-4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 24. $11. Dad’s Garage, 569 Ezzard St. Atlanta.

The big people at Dad’s Garage put on a performance once a month that’s geared toward all ages.

It’s an affordable way to introduce young people to live shows but most importantly, it’s improvised and draws the audience in instead of expecting everyone to sit quietly and clap at the end.

If you have grandkids with a short attention span or prefer brief outings yourself, the show lasts one sweet, brief hour.

It’s open seating, first come, first served. Show up right when the lobby opens at 2:30 p.m. if you bring a large group. That will give you time to check out the theater snacks and drinks, too.

