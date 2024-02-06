Explore Elvis Costello embraces legendary rock hipster status

Inclusive Valentine’s Day Party and Floral Arrangement Workshop

1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11. $35, The Houze of Unicornz Studio, 1269 Pryor Rd. SW, Suite 4, Atlanta.

This sensory-friendly workshop and party is geared to kids ages 5-12. It’s a breath of fresh air for parents and grandparents with both neurodivergent and neurotypical members who can all meet new kids and enjoy themselves in the same safe and inclusive venue.

The social and sensory activities allow participants all the time they need and supplies are provided. And if your grandkids are snack fans — and aren’t they all? — Valentine-themed refreshments will be served.

Buy tickets here.

Georgia Native Plant Society workday at Heritage Park

10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 10. Free to participate. Heritage Park, 60 Fontaine Rd., Mableton.

No, the flowers will not be in bloom right now, but a workday with the Georgia Native Plant Society is a fine way to give back.

Wear closed-toe shoes and protective clothing, and bring water, sunscreen, and pruning tools if you have them.

Teens and mature tweens will appreciate both the beauty of the park and the chance to contribute. If you want to make a day of it, Heritage Park offers unpaved hiking trails, a historic mill, and a nature education building open from sunrise to sunset daily.

Valentine’s Day at CMA

10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 12 and 13. $17.95 for children and adults, general admission. Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta

Take your youngest grandchildren to create their own Valentine’s that will wow you and their parents. This drop-in activity is a special program that will give youngsters the chance to engage in creativity and stretch their imaginations.

Buy tickets here.