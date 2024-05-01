The last few weeks of the school year can be a hectic race to the finish for young kids and their parents in the Atlanta area. To counter the chaos, grandparents may want to plan activities that are relaxing and pleasant.

Here are four possibilities:

Docent-led tour at Emory’s Carlos Museum

2-3 p.m. Sunday, May 5. Free with admission: 5 and under free, $6 seniors and kids 6-17, $8 adults. Carlos Museum, 571 S Kilgo Circle, Atlanta.

The trove of art and artifacts from Africa, ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome and South Asia is always intriguing, but a docent-led tour is extra informative. It gives you a chance to learn, too, since another adult is on hand to answer the kids’ questions.

Meet in the Rotunda at 2 p.m. and let yourselves be guided to a deeper appreciation of art and history.

To familiarize yourselves with the exhibits, peruse the collections online and keep a short list of your “must-see” art and artifacts.

Visit Gibbs Gardens

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. $25 adults’, $18 seniors’, $10 children’s tickets. Gibbs Gardens, 1987 Gibbs Dr., Ball Ground.

Reward yourself with a visit to one of the nation’s largest residential estate gardens while encouraging the grandkids to appreciate blooms, spring walks, and quiet contemplation of nature.

The 376 acres are still awash with beautiful azaleas, rhododendrons, and foxglove, and it’s worth a visit to see the Monet Bridge and Inspiration Garden.

Swim or wade at Red Top Mountain’s beach

7:30 a.m. to sunset daily. $5 parking. Red Top Mountain State Park, 50 Lodge Rd. SE, Acworth.

The water’s still a bit chilly, but it’s rejuvenating to dip into Lake Allatoona from the sand swimming beach of Red Top Mountain waterfront park.

An early morning jaunt can include breakfast or a hike, or the group can spread out blankets and read to their heart’s content. There is no pressure, but you may want to check out the boating and activity options for return visits this summer.

Piedmont Park History Walking Tour

10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 4. Free. Piedmont Park Green Market and Conservancy information table,12th St. and Piedmont Ave. NE Park entrance, Atlanta.

Stretch your legs, enjoy the spring weather, and learn a bit about Piedmont Park’s history, including its role as the site of the Piedmont Exposition of 1887.

Wear walking shoes and bring sunscreen and water bottles. And plan to stop at the Green Market in the park for provisions for weekend suppers and local snacks for your journey.