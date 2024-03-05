While parents often must focus on practical matters, grandparents may be able to make more time to help grandkids broaden their horizons and flex their imaginations.

These activities in the Atlanta area are intriguing and thought-provoking with at least one option for different age groups. They may entertain for an hour or two, but could also introduce a new interest for eager young people — or reintroduce a lost love.

Here’s where imaginations are running wild this week.

Blue Heron Nature Preserve

Dawn to dusk daily, free parking and trails, Blue Heron Nature Preserve, 4055 Roswell Rd. NE, Atlanta.

March in metro Atlanta is prime time for short, though potentially chilly, nature hikes. The 30 acres of Blue Heron Nature Preserve offer trails and picnic tables that are just right for all ages.

The wetlands or meadow walks can open your eyes to wildlife in our midst, including herons, beavers, and turtles, and an ecosystem that supports butterflies and other pollinators.

You can also admire public art outdoors and dogs on leashes are welcome. If any kids are extra enthusiastic, consider learning more about the preserve’s volunteer opportunities.

Download a trail map here.

Roswell Dance Starz ‘Charlie and the Dance Factory’

2 or 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9, $16.50, Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell.

This riff on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is purely imaginative, with funky, colorful costumes and sets.

Several dancing styles are celebrated. The show includes jazz, tap, ballet and hip-hop.

It’s extra fun that the performers come from the local nonprofit Roswell Dance Starz studio, which will give tweens and teens the correct impression that performance art is something they could participate in.

Buy tickets here.

UPS Second Sunday at the High Museum of Art

Noon-5 p.m., Sunday, March 10, free, High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta.

The only activity more appealing than a Sunday spent browsing the American South art collection and other photography and folk art at Atlanta’s own High Museum of Art is gaining free entrance on the second Sunday of each month.

Along with providing a chance for blooming artists in the family to see what styles are out there, the Sunday gathering also includes a DJ and make-your-own art activities.

While you’re there, be sure to register kids ages 2-12 for the smARTbox that includes art supplies and an activity to engage in while you’re at the museum. When the kids return for subsequent UPS Second Sundays, they can bring their boxes for an updated project and museum activity.

This is a popular event, so reserve a time and get there early if you know you’ll want the smARTbox offering. See a planning guide here.