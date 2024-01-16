Craft and create: Things to do with grandkids this week

Toddler Lego Club

10:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 17. Ages 18 months to 5. Free admission. Roswell Public Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell.

Plenty of Duplo blocks and Miss Jessica to help guide small hands await at this daytime library event. Caregivers must stick with their young charges for the duration of the event.

If you miss this week, the Lego group assembles regularly on the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

‘Human’ Puppet Show and Create-a-Puppet Workshop

10 or 11:30 a.m., Wednesday-Friday, Jan. 17-20; 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20; 1 or 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 21. $22-$27. Ages 2 and up, Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW at 18th, Atlanta.

Thought-provoking and appealing, the hand, rod, and projection puppet show from Brooklyn-based playwright Nehprii Amenii will mesmerize kids with sea creature puppetry, toe-tapping tunes, and a tale of history, octopi, and hearts.

The show is interactive, and all-inclusive tickets include a trip through the Puppetry Museum and a chance to make an Octopus String Puppet to take home.

Buy tickets here.

Explore Forest Park helping senior citizens with home repairs in new program

DIY Slime Time

11 a.m.-noon., Saturday, Jan. 20. Admission is free. Must be age 6 or older. Alpharetta Public Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta.

Here’s how to inspire enthusiasm with kids, tweens, and even teens: Squishy, gooey stuff that won’t stick to your hands, aka slime.

All materials are included — and there’s a recipe so you can make this at home, too. Guardians must accompany kids.

West African Textile Paper Crafts with Nomadic Noni

3-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 20. $15-$25. ages 8-10. Pittsburgh Yards coworking space, 352 University Ave. SW Atlanta.

This “Hands on Heritage” craft event from travel curator and educator Nomadic Noni draws 8-10-year-old kids into the rich history of West Africa Kente cloth. The craft projects yield functional items.

Buy tickets here.