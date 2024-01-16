A GREAT TIME WITH THE GRANDKIDS

Craft and create: Things to do with grandkids this week

Lego To Start Producing , Bricks in the United States.CNN reports toy maker Lego intends to spend over $1 billion building a factory to produce bricks in the United States.Lego officials announced on June 15 plans to begin building a 1.7 million square foot factory in Virginia.When the factory begins operations in 2025, it will employ nearly 1,800 people.Lego's Virginia factory will be the company's seventh globally and second in North America.Previously, Lego had a factory located in Connecticut, though the facility shuttered in 2006.Sales of Lego products have experienced a pandemic-induced boom, rising 27% in the last year.More and more families are falling in love with Lego building and we are looking forward to making Lego bricks in the U.S., one of our largest markets. , Niels B. Christiansen, Lego CEO, via CNN.Experts say Lego's decision to build a factory in the United States helps address clogged supply chains and increased shipping costs.Our factories are located close to our biggest markets which shortens the distance our products have to travel. , Carsten Rasmussen, Lego COO, via CNN.Our new factory in the U.S. and expanded capacity at our existing site in Mexico means we will be able to best support long-term growth in the Americas. , Carsten Rasmussen, Lego COO, via CNN
By Rose Kennedy – for the AJC
20 minutes ago

It’s so easy to passively watch digital entertainment once cold weather arrives in metro Atlanta.

But you can boost your mood and help your grandkids shake off cabin fever with an outing that encourages participation, creativity, and crafting skills.

Here are four hands-on activities to consider for the kiddos. And be sure to contact each place to check that winter weather won’t mean cancelations.

ExploreIn her 80s, Judy Collins is at the top of her game, and the charts

Toddler Lego Club

10:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 17. Ages 18 months to 5. Free admission. Roswell Public Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell.

Plenty of Duplo blocks and Miss Jessica to help guide small hands await at this daytime library event. Caregivers must stick with their young charges for the duration of the event.

If you miss this week, the Lego group assembles regularly on the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

‘Human’ Puppet Show and Create-a-Puppet Workshop

10 or 11:30 a.m., Wednesday-Friday, Jan. 17-20; 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20; 1 or 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 21. $22-$27. Ages 2 and up, Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW at 18th, Atlanta.

Thought-provoking and appealing, the hand, rod, and projection puppet show from Brooklyn-based playwright Nehprii Amenii will mesmerize kids with sea creature puppetry, toe-tapping tunes, and a tale of history, octopi, and hearts.

The show is interactive, and all-inclusive tickets include a trip through the Puppetry Museum and a chance to make an Octopus String Puppet to take home.

Buy tickets here.

ExploreForest Park helping senior citizens with home repairs in new program

DIY Slime Time

11 a.m.-noon., Saturday, Jan. 20. Admission is free. Must be age 6 or older. Alpharetta Public Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta.

Here’s how to inspire enthusiasm with kids, tweens, and even teens: Squishy, gooey stuff that won’t stick to your hands, aka slime.

All materials are included — and there’s a recipe so you can make this at home, too. Guardians must accompany kids.

West African Textile Paper Crafts with Nomadic Noni

3-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 20. $15-$25. ages 8-10. Pittsburgh Yards coworking space, 352 University Ave. SW Atlanta.

This “Hands on Heritage” craft event from travel curator and educator Nomadic Noni draws 8-10-year-old kids into the rich history of West Africa Kente cloth. The craft projects yield functional items.

Buy tickets here.

About the Author

Rose Kennedy
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top