Charles HTML/CSS styling test

The former president went to great lengths after the 2020 elections to protest vote tallies in Georgia and several other swing states. He called several Georgia officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and others, urging them to reverse Joe Biden’s narrow victory and hand him the state’s 16 electoral votes.

Fani Willis

Fulton County District Attorney

Willis has indicated she’s casting a wide net as she tries to determine whether former President Donald Trump committed a crime in 2020 when he pressured Georgia officials to find him the votes needed for a victory over Joe Biden.

Prosecutors spent much of 2021 talking to and collecting documents from an undisclosed number of voluntary witnesses. Now Willis is turning up the heat on more reticent witnesses by impaneling a special purpose grand jury that can issue subpoenas compelling their testimony and other information.