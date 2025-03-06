Sports
Woodward Academy and Tri-Cities battle for 5A boys title

River Ridge, Savannah and Wilcox County win state championships Friday
Savannah head coach George Brown celebrates with Savannah’s Martavies Rice (23) after their 58-52 win against McIntosh Co Academy in the GHSA Boys A-D2 State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, March, 7, 2025, in Macon, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
Updated 17 minutes ago

Here are the scores and schedule from the basketball finals at the Macon Coliseum:

Friday

Class A-D2 girls: Wilcox County 72, Washington-Wilkes 48 | Photos

Class A-D2 boys: Savannah 58, McIntosh County Academy 52 | Photos

Class 5A girls: River Ridge 52, Langston Hughes 47 | Photos

Class 5A boys: Woodward Academy (27-4) vs. Tri-Cities (25-6)

Saturday

11 a.m. - Class A-D1 girls: Fannin County (28-2) vs. Banks County (25-5)

1 p.m. – Class A-D1 boys: B.E.S.T. Academy (24-7) vs. Southwest (27-2)

3 p.m. – AAASP: Clayton Eagles vs. Houston Sharks

5:30 p.m. – 6A girls: Grayson (30-1) vs. Newton (24-5)

7:30 p.m. – 6A boys: Wheeler (28-3) vs. Newton (21-9)

Wednesday

Class 3A-A private girls: Holy Innocents’ 57, Hebron Christian 39 | Photos

Class 3A-A private boys: Holy Innocents’ 84, North Cobb Christian 45 | Photos

Class 3A girls: Cherokee Bluff 66, Baldwin 58 | Photos

Class 3A boys: Sandy Creek 39, Cedar Grove 38 | Photos

Thursday

Class 2A girls: Hardaway 47, Murray County 34 | Photos

Class 2A boys: Butler 57, Union County 49 | Photos

Class 4A girls: Creekside 57, Maynard Jackson 37 | Photos

Class 4A boys: North Oconee 60, Pace Academy 51 | Photos

