AJC logo
  • News
    News
  • Georgia Politics
    Georgia Politics
  • County by County
    County by County
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Things To Do
    Things To Do
  • Life
    Life
  • Sports
    Sports
  • ePaper

    • Bears at Falcons

    What you need to know about Atlanta’s Week 3 matchup (1 p.m., Fox, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
    ajc.com
    Atlanta Falcons
    Falcons’ Raheem Morris: ‘We have got to turn this thing around, now’
    Falcons safety Keanu Neal (22) during a training camp practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, September 3, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
    Atlanta Falcons
    Back from Achilles injury, Keanu Neal says confidence has returned
    Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith (58) gives chase as Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs the ball in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Atlanta Falcons
    Todd Gurley, Falcons run game looking for room to run
    ajc.com
    Atlanta Falcons
    INJURY REPORT: Julio Jones held out of practice with several others
    Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith, formerly of Macon County, has averaged more than 100 tackles in his two seasons with the Chicago Bears. He's a former Butkus Award winner and first-round NFL Draft pick. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
    Atlanta Falcons
    The Bow Tie Chronicles: Roquan Smith leads stout Bears defense
    © 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.