    • Seahawks at Falcons

    What you need to know about Atlanta's Week 1 matchup (1 p.m., Fox, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
    Atlanta Falcons' 2020 game-by-game schedule
    Atlanta Falcons
    Where to watch, listen to Seahawks at Falcons
    Renowned saxophonist Mike Phillips performed the national anthem, recorded to be played at Sunday's Falcons game, on the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium last week. (Photo by Jim Blackburn, provided by AMBSE)
    Atlanta Falcons
    How the Falcons plan to stage games without fans in stadium
    Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff (left) and coach Dan Quinn. Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc.com
    Atlanta Falcons
    For Quinn and Dimitroff, future with Falcons could hinge on 2020 season
    ajc.com
    Atlanta Falcons
    Is Matt Ryan’s Super Bowl window closing?
